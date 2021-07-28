Entertainment
Matt Damon on Oklahoma Research Amid Political Divide, Connections – The Hollywood Reporter
To play an Oklahoma oil worker in Tom McCarthy’s latest thriller, Still water, Matt Damon ventured deep into the thug community to try and figure out his character. He traveled to Oklahoma with McCarthy in the aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, when pundits and political observers urged people to try and get to know those with different opinions. Now, after another election, and with a different president in office, Damon and McCarthy still see the value in connecting with people from different backgrounds.
“Every time I go on one of these research trips I feel like what binds us together is so much bigger than what divides us and it was kind of at the height of political divisions in this country. , two years ago when we fell in there and we just had the best time, ”said Damon Hollywood journalist To Still water‘s in New York on Monday night, adding later that he felt lucky that because of his profession he was able to engage in such close observation and, as he puts it, “to parachute into the life of someone else”.
“Just having that kind of access and watching people live helps me understand why people make the decisions they make and it helps me play the character that I play,” said Damon. “And I feel like if there were more of us doing that, we wouldn’t believe the media so much when they tell us how different we are all.”
McCarthy agreed, noting that he was able to bond with the Oklahoma thugs despite being a New York filmmaker, even spending time with one of them the weekend before the red upholstered event on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
“Boy, we had fun,” McCarthy said of his time in Oklahoma. “What really speaks of it is how similar we are all. And, unfortunately, I think politics divides us and that’s a shame because there is so much to celebrate and be proud of in this country, and we spend too much time pointing fingers.
Earlier, McCarthy noted that it was powerful to be able to connect in such a divided moment.
“Coming to Oklahoma in 2016, 2017, at the height of this country’s frenzy in some ways, was incredibly reassuring and hopeful because the people of Oklahoma were wonderful: they were generous, they were warm, ”McCarthy said.
The writer-director and his star have not only found friendship. This trip, they both said, was crucial for Damon to be his character.
“Everything I do in this movie comes from them. All the details, all the physical details came 100% from these guys, ”Damon said.
McCarthy added, “It all came from this trip in so many ways, in terms of his character base and the world. This movie only works if, when we go to Marseille with Bill Baker, you 100% think that this is some Oklahoma thug who in some ways is outmatched and outmatched in this particular situation.
In the Focus Features film, in theaters Friday, Damon’s Bill Baker travels to France to visit, and ultimately try to exonerate, his estranged daughter, Allison (Abigail Breslin) in prison for a murder she claims not to have committed . During his stay in an unknown country, Bill develops a relationship with an actress (Camille Cottin) and her daughter.
As Damon and McCarthy spent time in Oklahoma, Breslin learned more about his character’s environment.
“I spent time in the prison chatting with the guards and explaining what my everyday life would be like,” Breslin said. THR. “And researching other cases of people wrongly accused and incarcerated has been helpful.”
[The rest of this story contains mild spoilers from Stillwater.]
By the end of the film, Bill and Allison’s relationship underwent a few changes due to various developments, causing viewers to wonder what the future holds for their family.
“I want the audience to leave the theater talking about this,” McCarthy said. “I feel like if they do that, I’ve done my job. I see it less as a film of redemption than a story of liberation – freeing ourselves from our past, our pain, our anxieties, our mistakes, but still having to live with them. There are consequences to actions. You see in this last scene, such a subtle and beautiful play of Matt and Abby, two characters grappling with this. They see the world differently and the question is how they get along. And I think that’s a question all Americans are asking more or less about right now.
Breslin says the final scene presents a mixture of optimism and altered outlook for Allison and Bill.
“There is hope for a fresh start, but things have already changed and they see each other more than before,” she said.
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/matt-damon-oklahoma-political-divide-connections-1234989171/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]