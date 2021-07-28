Old Photo of Shah Rukh Khan from School Years Reminds Richa Chadha of His ‘First Love’ | Bollywood





An old photo of actor Shah Rukh Khan from his school days surfaced online on Wednesday. Speaking to Twitter, a fan shared a candid photo of the actor posing with his classmates in a store. In the photo, a young Shah Rukh Khan, lost in thought, is dressed in a white shirt with gray pants. He is surrounded by his classmates. Sharing the photo, one fan wrote: “A goofy schoolboy dreaming of conquering Mumbai, is the kind of morning before WhatsApp I will never complain about.” Reacting to the photo, actor Richa Chadha tweeted “first love” and one fan pointed out, “I thought Rahul Dravid was your first love. Anyway, I love both Dravid and SRK. ” She replied: “Srk predates Dravid.” Fans also dropped their comment in the post. One fan said: “See the determination in his eyes. Everyone knew where he was coming from but no one knew where he was going …” “Those nearby would not have imagined that they were with the future BADSHAH from Bollywood, “tweeted another fan. “Wow! I’ve never seen this one. You made my morning a day rather. Or maybe the week!” one user commented. Last month, Shah Rukh Khan spent 29 years in the Hindi film industry and hosted a “Ask Me Anything” session on Twitter. A fan asked him about his health and he replied: Not as amazing as John Abraham but holding my own ha ha. When another fan asked him, App bhi Berozgaar ho gaye kya sir .. Hamari betrayed (Sir, are you also unemployed now like the rest of us?) “He replied, Jo kuch nahi karte. woh (Those who don’t do nothing, they) He was also asked about the release of his next movie and he replied, Right now with the situation, I think it’s safe to make movie release schedules with it. a bit of patience. The 55-year-old star began his acting career with TV shows like Fauji and Circus before making his film debut with Deewana in 1992. He went on to star in hit films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Chak De! India, Main Hoon Na, My Name is Khan, Chennai Express among many others. Read also | Alia Bhatt steals Ranbir Kapoor’s cap and lets the world know: “When you miss him” He was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s romantic drama Zero in 2018. Shah Rukh Khan will be bringing his acting back to life with Siddharth Anand’s action drama Pathan. It also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Salman Khan has an appearance in the film. However, the film has yet to be officially announced.

