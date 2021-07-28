15 Years of Omkara: Vivek Oberoi Reveals He Wanted the Role of Langda Tyagis But Was Told He Looks Too Young | Bollywood





Whether in the role of the main man or a supporting character, actor Vivek Anand Oberoi doesn’t believe in the length of a role. And this is clearly seen in his filmography. While there was a Company, where he ran the show in its early days, there was also Omkara, a film which now completes 15 years of its release. The actor believes in a quote he read while in film school. I’ve never been that actor who says, Achha mera kya hai ism. For me, more than perception and what it looks like on a poster, I’m more about content. I had read a quote, There are no small roles, only small actors, and that sticks. If I hadn’t played the part of Keshav Upadhyay, I would have felt like I was missing something, the 44-year-old said. Oberoi adds that it’s like it was yesterday that he was shooting for the critically acclaimed film directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Vivek Oberoi and Saif Ali Khan in an Omkara photo. It was such an amazing experience. Vishal bhai and I have always had a great equation, and we were looking to work together to do something together. I loved what he had done in Maqbool (2004) and Makdi (2002). He called me one day and told me he was planning to make a film on the play Othello. I went hanging out and he told me the basic story, the actor says. While it’s unclear who else would be cast in the film, for Oberoi he had his eyes set on the role of Langda Tyagis, played by Saif Ali Khan. I said I wanted to do this role, but Vishal bhai said, you are too young for that. I said I’m getting old myself, try to look older. But he needed a more mature face. Until then, I had not played a totally negative role. Langda was so colorful. Then I found out he had Saif in mind. I thought, what a lucky man. There is a lot of affection and warmth that we share, but at that point I was envious! shares Oberoi, as he takes a trip down memory lane. One funny incident the actor remembers is Khan’s refusal to cut his long hair and sport cut hair, which his character demanded. Vishal was a serious filmmaker, he was upset and said that without the haircut it absolutely wouldn’t work. The producer wavered between the two. Ajay (Devgn, co-star) was laughing a lot. I literally threatened Saif Dude, shave your head or else I will and play the part! He finally did. No one could play it better, he exclaims. Bhardwaj had promised Oberoi that he would win awards for his role in the film, and that turned out to be true. Oberoi said, He gave me a hug after my first shot and said, You’re going to win a prize for this. I was like really? And it came, I won it [for Best Supporting Actor]. Interact with the author on Twitter / @ RishabhSuri02

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/15-years-of-omkara-vivek-oberoi-reveals-he-wanted-langda-tyagi-s-role-but-was-told-he-looked-too-young-101627452809902.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos