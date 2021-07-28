On July 27, businessman Raj Kundra was placed in judicial custody for 14 days for his involvement in the production of adult films. While many celebrities have been named in the controversy, one of those celebrities who got involved in it is Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley. According to speculation, she was one of the celebrities approached by Raj Kundra for his adult film app. Reports also state that big celebrities like Neha Dhupia, Kim Sharma and Nora Fatehi were also invited to participate.

According to the sources, Celina Jaitley’s agent has refused any involvement on her part in the Raj Kundras application. Instead, the agent claimed he was asked to feature in Shilpa Shetty’s entertainment streaming app named JL Stream (Jaldi Live). The agent also revealed that she had no knowledge of the HotShots app and only because she is a close friend of Shilpa Shetty was she approached to appear in JL Stream (Jaldi Live).

Celina’s delegate also said she could not be part of the JL flux due to previous professional engagements and not only her but many other B-town celebrities were invited to feature as an app focused on delivering quality live content, games and entertainment.

Raj Kundra claimed that the content in his app was steamy and non-pornographic during his questioning at the Bombay High Court and also said his arrest was unlawful. Actress and wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra also agreed with her husband’s statements and said that the app features erotic content and does not fall into the category of porn.

Also Read: When Mum & Dad Passed Away I Fell Into Severe Depression Which Shattered Me Completely Celina Jaitley

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.