Entertainment
Outdoor shows to continue after COVID outbreak linked to Felton Music Hall
Concert halls may be back, but they are not immune to COVID-19 outbreaks.
Although Felton Music Hall continues to have outdoor concerts, the venue closed indoor events until August 5 after learning that many patrons as well as members and team of the Grateful Shred band have been tested positive after two shows earlier this month.
To be closed for so long and for it to happen is heartbreaking, owner Thomas Cussins said.
The tribute group gave two shows on the weekend of July 17, one outdoors and one indoors. The approximately 750 participants in the Saturday show were in the pods and outside. Some 291 people attended the indoor performance on Sunday.
The following Saturday, a customer told Cussis that they had tested positive as a result of the indoor show. He said he then informed the group and emailed all the attendees. After the group itself posted on Instagram that nearly everyone in the group and team tested positive, Cussis said a second email had been sent. Four customers along with the group have confirmed positive test results for COVID-19. The site made a public announcement Monday via its social networks.
Santa Cruz County spokesman Jason Hoppin said health officials are aware of the situation and are working with the site.
Outdoor performances at Roaring Camp will continue, including a two-night Greensky Bluegrass performance on Thursday and Friday. With socially distant and outdoor pods, Cussins said he believes the outdoor concert series is safe enough to continue on schedule.
Our concern is first and foremost for the health of the community, he said.
While all employees and customers are encouraged to wear masks indoors, Cussins said the venue will not require guests to prove their immunization status.
I’m not sure it’s up to us to do it, he said, but added that if there was a state or local mandate to do it, Felton Music Hall would comply.
Many concert halls in Santa Cruz County have yet to open for live, indoor, and in-person performances.
The Catalyst plans to resume concerts on its Atrium stage during the last week of August. The Kuumbwa Jazz Centers’ first post-pandemic in-person concert is scheduled for September 13.
Moes Alley has scheduled live performances exclusively in its new outdoor space The Yard, although the club plans to bring live music to its indoor stage for the first time in 18 months with its August 5 concert.
According to state directives, unvaccinated people are required to wear masks. Alternatively, the venue or business may require a vaccine check or require all patrons to wear masks like DNAs Comedy Lab does for the Friday and Saturday standing shows at the Greater Purpose Brewing Company in Santa Cruz.
I announced it today and received a dozen hate messages, artist DNA told Lookout via email on Tuesday.
Currently, in Santa Cruz County, 65% of the total population has received at least one dose and 56% are fully vaccinated,according to county health data. County health worker Gail Newel held a press conference last week encouraging allresidents eligible for vaccination and face masks recommended be worn indoors or at crowded outdoor events.
As the Delta variant continues to spread, significantly among unvaccinated people, local and state officials have started implementing more stringent precautions. Hundreds of San Francisco bars and restaurants are nowask clients for proof of vaccination.
Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued guidelines on Monday.requiring all state and health care workers to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests.
As of Tuesday, less than a dozen cases of the Delta variant had been reported in Santa Cruz County. Areas like Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties have asked employers to require vaccination status to continue working. No such action has been taken in Santa Cruz County.
