Mitch McConnell & Kevin McCarthy Confirm They Are Soulless Cowards On Hearing Day 1 1/6





Tuesday, more than six months later Donald trump Sent a violent crowd to overturn the 2020 election results, four police officers delivered poignant testimonies detailing their experiences defending the Capitol as it came under attack. District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Officer Michel Fanone Recount lawmakers, he was beaten unconscious and suffered a heart attack after being repeatedly electrocuted with his own Taser. I was dragged out of the line of officers and into the crowd, he said. I was electrocuted over and over and over again. Capitol Police Officer Harry dunn the rioters told him: This is our house and taunted him with racist slurs, shouting This n-gger voted for Joe Biden! and boo! Fucking nigger! Sergeant Aquilino A. Gonell testified that the crowd threatened to kill the police, describing the attack as more frightening than anything he had seen in service in Iraq, and adding that he believed he was going to die that day. Officer Daniel Hodges called rioting terrorists, said someone tried to take out his eye, and testified that it was said by a rioter, You will die on your knees. In short, it was a heartbreaking way to kick off the House Special Committees’ investigation into the January 6 attack, and anyone who listened to the words the officers had to say would undoubtedly have been pushed, if they hadn’t done it already, to do what they had to do. could hold those responsible for the events of that day to account. This is why the Republicans, with the exception of the two really inclined to tell the truth about Trump and the GOP’s guilt were nowhere to be seen. After months of refusing to investigate the insurgency, killing an attempt to form a bipartisan commission to investigate the riot, and swearing the attack was not as bad, brazen and cowardly as Republicans spent the day trying to discredit the proceedings as officers literally testified to being beaten to death. representing Élise Stefanik, who replaced Liz cheney as the third House Republican, suggested the failed coup that left five dead was Nancy Pelosithe fault of s. Jim jordan decried the investigation as a partisan masquerade. And the two most senior Republicans in Congress, who also happen to be the craziest, claimed they were just too busy to spend any time of their day hearing from the testimonies of the people who saved their lives. Like Cheney, who became an outcast in his party for daring to say aloud that Trump incited the crowd that came to Capitol Hill that day, noted in his prepared remarks, if those responsible are not held accountable and if Congress does not act responsibly, it will remain a cancer for our constitutional republic, undermining the peaceful transfer of power at the heart of our democratic system. We will face the threat of more violence in the months to come, and another January 6 every four years. Which is apparently very good with the GOP.

