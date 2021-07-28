Israeli actor / director Tzvi Shissel has died aged 75





Tzvi Shissel, actor, writer, director and music producer best known for collaborating with Arik Einstein on a number of projects, died in Tel Aviv on Wednesday at the age of 75. Shissel was an integral part of what was called the "Lool Gang," a group of artists that included Einstein and Uri Zohar. He appeared with them and wrote for the irreverent 1970s comedy / music television series Lool, which was later released as a film. He has starred alongside them in a number of classic Israeli films, including Peeping Toms and Big Eyes. In the 1970 film Shablul (Snail) by Boaz Davidson, apparently a documentary about Einstein and Shalom Hanoch making the album of the same title but which also included comedy sketches, he appeared as himself. In a scene that many consider to be one of the highlights of Israeli comedy, he played an increasingly confused student who takes a karate lesson from a Yiddish-speaking homosexual instructor played by Zohar. He has produced a number of Einstein albums including Drive Slowly (Sa Leat) and in the beloved title track Einstein addresses a friend named Tzvi who gets in the car with him and it was clear that 'he was referring to Shissel. He has also had a career as a director, in Israel and abroad, for film and television. He did Einstein's last sketch and song, Cables in 1992, and also directed the final installment of the Lemon Popsicle series 20 years ago. In the early 1980s, he directed commercials in the United States and worked for the Cannon group led by Menahem Golan and Yoram Globus. In recent years, he has appeared in several TV shows including Hanachala (The Endowment) and the films Hunting Elephants, Kicking Out Shoshana and Apples from the Desert. As the legacy of the "Lool gang" was reassessed in the current political climate, he spoke in a recent TV interview of the Peeping Toms mural on a Tel Aviv beach that was painted as a tribute to the film, but which was deleted because it is now considered offensive. He said that in making their film they had no intention of hurting anyone. The Minister of Culture and Sports Chile Tropper praised Shissel: "Tzvi Shissel, was an exceptional Israeli director and actor with rare talent. His fingerprints and his works remain in the hearts of many Israelis who know how to cite many outlines he created. Shissel has a place. of honor in Israeli culture. May his memory be blessed. Many Israeli entertainment figures, including musician Aviv Geffen and director Yuval Adler, have praised Shissel. Musician Miki Gavrilov, who composed 'Drive Slowly', paid tribute to him on Twitter by tweeting the famous lyrics to the song that mention him: "'Tzvi says rains like this are bad for agriculture. . . Tzvi says he's got a cool head, close the window. . . Tzvi says he's having trouble breathing and has run out of drops. . Tzvi says they have discovered a star with life in it. . . and I think, I think of you. . . I already miss you."

