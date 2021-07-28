Disney + keeps the old school | Culture & Leisure

If you thought the Disney + Turner and Hooch reboot was back in the future, you might need a new Delorean. The premium streaming service digs deep into its vault with two golden alumni.

Chip n Dale: Park Life introduces the two hyperactive chipmunks on new adventures. The two talkative forest rodents look even more caffeinated in this 21st century reboot. Look for the explosions and loud shenanigans as they take to the skies in search of frolics, fun and snacks.

The volume, pace, attitude and style of animation marks a serious departure from the classic Disney animation blessed by Uncle Walt. This chip looks more like a chip from Ren & Stimpy’s block.

The old-fashioned vibe continues on Friday, when Disney + airs The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Lot 2. Not as frantic as Chip, these adventures present young viewers with a pantheon of vintage characters including Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy and his mute canine buddy, Pluto. I don’t know if Scrooge McDuck is there to represent the downy 1%.

In some ways, introducing Mickey Mouse to children born, for example, in 2014 can seem like a difficult task. Mickey hasn’t really been an active character since their grandparents’ day when he was the titular host of the Mickey Mouse Club. And even during the Eisenhower years, he basically offered a few high-pitched bromides and let Annette, Cubby, and the other kids steal the show.

There’s no denying the cinematic grandeur of Mickey’s role in the Sorcerers Apprentice segment of Fantasia. But it came out in 1940.

I really don’t remember Mickey Mouse ever having what you would call a personality. Although in my years of AARP spamming, I can’t recall a single line of funny dialogue spoken by Mickey Mouse, or any memorable attributes, such as the wise character of Bugs Bunny, the explosive temper of Daffy Ducks or the ‘Everyman / Dot call from Homer Simpsons. Mickey Mouse represents the purest mix of cartoon character and corporate branding. And maybe there is a price to pay for it.

Speaking of corporate brands, Disney + is also airing the new Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts talk series. The Good Morning America personality shares chatter with bold names in a backyard setting so laid back it must have taken weeks to stage.

Don’t go looking for simple product listings or movie advertising. The emphasis here is on bravery and inspiration. Her fuzzy approach dates back to days of yore, even before Oprah, when Barbara Walters interviewed bold names in a wispy haze that offered anti-aging blur.

Roberts will be joined by Debbie Allen, Sofia Carson, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jenna Dewan, Sheila E., Melissa Etheridge, Mickey Guyton, Betsey Johnson, Billie Jean King, Tig Notaro, Raven-Symone and Josie Totah.

Some signs of aging, or juvenile indiscretions, cannot be photoshoped. For that, there’s Tattoo Redo, streaming today on Netflix.

Also airing on Netflix, the comedy documentary Plastic Cup Boyz: Laughing My Mask Off! features half-hour stand-up sets from Joey Wells, Naim Lynn and Spank Horton, a team of artists curated by actor, comedian and producer Kevin Hart.

For a more vintage stand-up experience, there’s The Queens of Comedy (8:35 p.m., TMCX) from 2001, a documentary capturing performances by Laura Hayes, MoNique, Sommore and Adele Givens at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis.

THIS EVENING OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

The Rays host the Yankees in Major League Baseball (6 p.m., ESPN).

The Hallmark Christmas Factory has stepped out of its comfort zone with the 2020 romance Love, Lights, Hanukkah (6 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G).

Coverage of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (7 p.m., NBC) features men’s gymnastics, men’s diving and swimming.

A nervous mother (Nicole Kidman) and her light-sensitive children fear the ghosts that have invaded their mansion will take refuge in the 2001 thriller The Others (7 p.m., Cinemax).

Competitors enjoy an evening at the spa on The Encore (9 p.m., BET, TV-14).

WORSHIP CHOICE

Tatum O’Neal was just 10 years old when she received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in director Peter Bogdanovich’s 1973 black-and-white comedy Paper Moon (9:30 p.m., TCM). Her father, Ryan ONeal was her co-star.

SERIES NOTES

Big Brother (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … On two portions of MasterChef (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14): Emeril LaGasse (7 p.m.); Curtis Stone (8 p.m.) … Press Your Luck (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Two repeated episodes of Worlds Funniest Animals (7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … Love Island (8 p.m., CBS , TV-PG) … The $ 100,000 pyramid (8 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Improvisations on two repeated episodes of Whose Line Is It Anyway? (8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW, TV-PG) … The Match Game season finale (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14) … Extremists attack local businesses on SWAT (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV -14).

LATE AT NIGHT

Jim Gaffigan, JP Saxe and John Mayer are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS, r) … The Tonight Show and Late Night With Seth Meyers are preempted by Olympic coverage.