Entertainment
Long-acting HIV prevention drugs could be key to beating US epidemic
The Food and Drug Administration is should make a decision on the use of cabotegravirs as PrEP by early 2022. Gileads semi-annual injectable and a monthly Merck pill called islatravir could also get the green light by 2025.
Cost could be a barrier
Federal agencies recently informed health insurers that almost all are now required to cover daily PrEP at no cost, including for drugs and associated clinic visits and lab tests.
But these measures should not apply by default to any new approved form of PrEP, including cabotegravir. So insurers could potentially charge substantial co-payments or other fees for this injectable drug, provided payers cover a drug that will likely have a list price much higher than the $ 30 per month that generic Truvada costs. the cheapest.
ViiV’s recently approved monthly HIV treatment, Cabenuva, which includes cabotegravir plus the drug rilpivirine, costs $ 3,960 per injection, while the Truvada brand sells at $ 1,840 and fresh Descovy $ 1,930 per month.
the US Task Force on Preventive Services should recommend cabotegravir, as it gave to daily PrEP two years ago, as an intervention with a net profit to ultimately eliminate the out-of-pocket costs for cabotegravir. This process could take years.
A pair large surveys gay and bisexual men featured last week at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science have found substantial interest in long-acting PrEP, but are also concerned about the potential financial burden associated with it, particularly among men of color and those who have reported riskier sexual behaviors. In addition, many men have expressed a preference for newer HIV prevention drugs that require dosing even less frequently than every other month. These men’s wish could very well be granted – in time.
Give patients more choice
According to Brad hare, HIV clinical director for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, The next generation of PrEP will focus on individualization, in which multiple forms of drug-based HIV prevention provide people at risk with the options that are best for them to at some point in their lives.
Sharon Hillier, a leading HIV researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, presented intermediate conclusions at last week’s conference on a mid-term PrEP study on islatravir. After participants took six monthly doses of the aspirin-sized pill, they still had blood levels of the drug that intended to be protective against the virus even eight weeks later.
Merck has recently started recruiting participants for a pair of major events which will compare the effectiveness of islatravirs as a monthly form of PrEP to daily doses of Truvada or Descovy. Gilead launches its own pair large efficacy trials for lenacapavir for HIV prevention, after promising research in monkeys. The results of the two pairs of trials are expected in 2024.
In March, Merck announcement promising results of a first human safety trial of an islatravir-infused subcutaneous implant and its plans to begin a larger and interim study of the implant as protection against HIV lasting up to 12 months.
Participants at the recent conference also learned about the early development at the University of North Carolina of a removable and biodegradable implant who administered antiretroviral drugs to mice for up to 180 days.
In addition, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network is develop cocktails antibody-based treatments that researchers believe will eventually prove effective as a prophylaxis against HIV.
Howard Brown’s Green said adding these countless prevention options to his arsenal could help him in his determined efforts to put his patients in the driver’s seat when it comes to protecting themselves from HIV.
When a patient is a leader in their choice, in their medical decision-making, the results are always better, she said.
I always say the patient is Batman. were Robin.
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/long-acting-hiv-prevention-drugs-may-be-key-beating-epidemic-n1274887
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]