Long-acting HIV prevention drugs could be key to beating US epidemic

The Food and Drug Administration is should make a decision on the use of cabotegravirs as PrEP by early 2022. Gileads semi-annual injectable and a monthly Merck pill called islatravir could also get the green light by 2025.

Cost could be a barrier

Federal agencies recently informed health insurers that almost all are now required to cover daily PrEP at no cost, including for drugs and associated clinic visits and lab tests.

But these measures should not apply by default to any new approved form of PrEP, including cabotegravir. So insurers could potentially charge substantial co-payments or other fees for this injectable drug, provided payers cover a drug that will likely have a list price much higher than the $ 30 per month that generic Truvada costs. the cheapest.

ViiV’s recently approved monthly HIV treatment, Cabenuva, which includes cabotegravir plus the drug rilpivirine, costs $ 3,960 per injection, while the Truvada brand sells at $ 1,840 and fresh Descovy $ 1,930 per month.

the US Task Force on Preventive Services should recommend cabotegravir, as it gave to daily PrEP two years ago, as an intervention with a net profit to ultimately eliminate the out-of-pocket costs for cabotegravir. This process could take years.

A pair large surveys gay and bisexual men featured last week at the 11th International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science have found substantial interest in long-acting PrEP, but are also concerned about the potential financial burden associated with it, particularly among men of color and those who have reported riskier sexual behaviors. In addition, many men have expressed a preference for newer HIV prevention drugs that require dosing even less frequently than every other month. These men’s wish could very well be granted – in time.

Give patients more choice

According to Brad hare, HIV clinical director for Kaiser Permanente in San Francisco, The next generation of PrEP will focus on individualization, in which multiple forms of drug-based HIV prevention provide people at risk with the options that are best for them to at some point in their lives.

Sharon Hillier, a leading HIV researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, presented intermediate conclusions at last week’s conference on a mid-term PrEP study on islatravir. After participants took six monthly doses of the aspirin-sized pill, they still had blood levels of the drug that intended to be protective against the virus even eight weeks later.

Merck has recently started recruiting participants for a pair of major events which will compare the effectiveness of islatravirs as a monthly form of PrEP to daily doses of Truvada or Descovy. Gilead launches its own pair large efficacy trials for lenacapavir for HIV prevention, after promising research in monkeys. The results of the two pairs of trials are expected in 2024.

In March, Merck announcement promising results of a first human safety trial of an islatravir-infused subcutaneous implant and its plans to begin a larger and interim study of the implant as protection against HIV lasting up to 12 months.

Participants at the recent conference also learned about the early development at the University of North Carolina of a removable and biodegradable implant who administered antiretroviral drugs to mice for up to 180 days.

In addition, the HIV Vaccine Trials Network is develop cocktails antibody-based treatments that researchers believe will eventually prove effective as a prophylaxis against HIV.

Howard Brown’s Green said adding these countless prevention options to his arsenal could help him in his determined efforts to put his patients in the driver’s seat when it comes to protecting themselves from HIV.

When a patient is a leader in their choice, in their medical decision-making, the results are always better, she said.

I always say the patient is Batman. were Robin.