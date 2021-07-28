Dragon Axes is the city’s new entertainment – Daily Leader





Dragon Axes is officially open for business. The ax bar opened in early July. A native of Missouri, Kevin Grubb believed it would be a unique entertainment venue that the city would enjoy. Grubb got the idea for his ax bar when he stopped by on a beach vacation. Within 10 minutes of arriving I said I was going to open one, he said. Grubb admitted that he had decided to take up ax throwing at an ideal time. I flipped through the news the other day, and it was about ax throwing the fastest growing sport in America, he said. To prepare, Grubb worked nights at an ax bar in Hattiesburg, where he lives. His other two jobs require him to travel to Brookhaven quite frequently, so he stays in both cities. We go to the dealerships and fix all the little dents, scratches, bumpers that no one else wants to do. We’ve been doing this for 21 years. And then we have another company that repairs the wheels, he said. While working in Hattiesburg, he realized that the main ax throwing audience was not what he expected. I understood that their market, about 80% of their business was not Hattiesburg, it was all the surrounding areas that had nothing to do, he said. This discovery first led him to want to start Dragon Axes in Oak Grove, just west of Hattiesburg. However, Grubb decided to start Dragon Axes in Brookhaven after some changes in his other businesses. With not much to do in this town, like hang out there, I thought this town was in need of something. And I think I can do pretty well, he said. He started work on the building in February and had it running at full capacity only five months later. I built everything here myself. I built every stick of it. I started in February. And I’m just finished, I’m trying to take on two jobs and stuff, so that just blows me up, Grubb said. Grubb says the community response has exceeded expectations for the company’s first month. Staff are also looking forward to future feedback. Dragon Axes is located on Hwy 51 next to Ole Brook Tire & Auto Service and currently operates Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

