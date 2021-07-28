Delhi 6 is a special Hindi movie because it featured a crazy combination of Abhishek and Sonam Kapoor in the lead roles. The film had hit music by AR Rahman and was directed by Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra.

The film was released in 2006 with great hype but failed at the box office. Director Rakesh Om Prakash Mehra has now revealed in his autobiography which posted the film’s failure that he wanted to kill himself.

He says, “After the film failed, I turned to alcohol to deal with the film’s failure and wanted to get drunk to death. But his family and friends helped him a lot and got him out of this problem. His latest film, Toofan also hit a big flop on Amazon Prime.

