New play by Tim Robbins and the Actors’ Gang sees the present in the 1930s – Daily News
The coronavirus pandemic has cut Los Angeles theater companies off their audiences, but Oscar-winning actor Tim Robbins is looking to use it as a way to reconnect.
He did a virtual production of a three-part play titled “We Live On” with the Actors’ Gang.
Robbins is the artistic director and one of the founding members of the company. He started in 1981, before Robbins starred in films such as “Bull Durham”, “The Shawshank Redemption” and “Mystic River”, for which he won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
“We Live On” is based on “Hard Times: An Oral History of the Great Depression” by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Studs Terkel. The play was written by Robbins and the company in Zoom workshops spanning several months.
It features actors telling stories about how people overcame the financial hardships of the 1930s that Terkel gathered for his 1970 book. He has interviewed people from all walks of life, from laborers to movie stars. A few are still there, including union leader Dolores Huerta, who is still active at 91.
The 1930s were a time of high unemployment, massive homelessness and crushing poverty, conditions brought to the fore today by COVID-19 lockdowns. Robbins doesn’t believe the stories of today’s victims are being told.
“Everywhere I drive in Los Angeles there are camps that I have never seen before. It’s very frustrating because it should be on the news every night. They are our brothers and sisters. They are our friends and family members. They are human beings.
The Actors’ Gang’s plays often address current events, including immigration and the Iraq war, or topics that have contemporary resonance, such as an adaptation of George Orwell’s novel “1984”. Company projects include awareness raising in prisons.
“We Live On” is mostly live, but not in person, at the Ivy Substation, the home of the Actors’ Gang in Culver City.
The audience will log into the performances on their electronic devices and the actors will be seated in their homes and speaking directly to the cameras.
Each part of the play will feature a different set of actors telling different stories. Robbins said the three parts tell a total of 30 stories, 22 of which are from Terkel’s 462-page book. The others are provided by cast members who talk about friends or relatives who lived through the 1930s.
The plays include period photos and songs written by Woody Guthrie, such as “Hard Travelin ‘” and “Plane Wreck at Los Gatos,” performed by company member Cameron Dye with Robbins’ brother David as musical director.
But the play does not include sets, costumes or actors talking to each other in scenes.
“We had to adapt the way we work, keeping the fundamentals of emotional truth but reducing it, making it very singular, talking a lot to one person.”
Instead, they talk to the audience and, staring into the camera, make eye contact. Robbins said he realized people missed him by the way audiences responded to an online preview in June.
“It’s not about shopping for groceries or knowing how your day was. It’s real eye contact where a story is told and you go on a journey. We don’t really get much anymore.
“What happens, you find out that this guy and I didn’t agree on a lot of things, but we did agree on some things. When you have a meeting like this, you take it out of the room with you.
“That’s what community is. This is brotherhood. It’s living in the same space.
” We live “
When: From Thursday July 29 to September 5
Times: Part one, 7 p.m. Thursdays; part two, 7 p.m. on Fridays; part three, 8 pm; marathon, Saturday 5 p.m. pre-recorded performances, Sunday, 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., noon.
Tickets: Pay what you can
Information: theactorsgang.com
