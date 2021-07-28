COVID-19 Delta Variant jeopardizes Hollywood comeback

As the sun set over New York City on Monday evening, 200 people gathered in the Directors Guild of America screening room to watch Ryan Murphy’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” before heading to an exclusive dinner at the The Pool restaurant.

It was a celebrity affair, starring Beanie Feldstein, producer Monica Lewinsky and CAA super-agent Bryan Lourd, and aside from the ubiquity of masks on easily recognizable faces and distant corporate headquarters at the ‘after-party, it almost seemed like Hollywood was returning to a sense of pre-pandemic normalcy. But there were still vivid reminders that the coronavirus remains stubbornly present for more than a year after taking death. Guests on List A, for example, had to show full proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to participate in the screening.

“We asked people to come a little earlier than usual to have time to check in. Everyone was patient and cooperative and they followed the rules, ”says Darin Pfeiffer, the seasoned event organizer behind the screening. “Customers seem to understand that this is the new standard, that we have to follow the guidelines to keep everyone safe.”

In recent weeks, the film and television industry has resumed hosting in-person premieres for ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Jungle Cruise’, while major industry events such as the Cannes Film Festival have returned. at full capacity. Filmmakers and actors alike expect a busy awards season, one that will see them land in Venice, New York and Telluride as they move from festival to festival. And studios and agencies are gearing up for a return to work in the fall.

And yet the highly transmissible character of the Delta variant, and the stories of revolutionary infections it sometimes causes in vaccinated people, cloud these plans. Apple recently repulsed the reopening of its offices in October, delaying the return for a month. Other entertainment companies had set the resumption of office life on Labor Day, but many now privately expect that date to be pushed back by weeks, if not months.

“You can’t ask people to sit at their desks with masks nine or 10 hours a day,” said a film director, noting that mask warrants are back in effect in Los Angeles.

Studies show that vaccines are very effective in preventing COVID infections. Research also shows that vaccinated people who have a breakthrough infection are much less likely to be hospitalized or die than unvaccinated people. But many studio executives fear spreading the disease to their children or to friends and relatives with underlying health conditions that could make them more vulnerable.

The evolving public health situation is creating logistical headaches for the fall festival season. Big studio films like “Dune” and “The Last Duel” are heading to Venice, but the Toronto Film Festival has struggled to land so many big-scale projects, in part because Canada is not loosening up. no travel restrictions for US visitors prior to commencement. August. There are pressing questions regarding how many celebrities will feel comfortable attending the rallies given the uncertainty surrounding the virus. Both festivals have pledged to host screenings in person, but with certain security measures in place.

The Venice Film Festival – which last year was the only major festival to host an in-person edition – rings an upbeat note and clearly hopes the Delta variant won’t spoil the party.

“I am convinced that we can organize the festival in complete safety, as we did last year, but with more talent, more participants, more spectators. And with more user-friendly controls, ”explains Alberto Barbera, artistic director of Venice. He also confides that the Lido’s COVID-19 security measures will be “much less complicated than Cannes”.

Venice organizers “will not impose a COVID test on people who have been vaccinated in other countries,” promises Barbera, although it is still unclear how they will certify proof of vaccination for those who come outside of EU who have a digital proof of vaccination called Green Pass that the Italian government has made mandatory access to theaters in theaters. Toronto organizers say the festival will require guests to wear masks during screenings and institute social distancing seats. He has not yet announced whether members of the public will be required to show proof of vaccination.

Even for executives and artists in Europe, travel can be intimidating in the age of the pandemic. Harriet Harper-Jones, London-based film associate of Endeavor Content, was a member of her field team in Cannes. She was also hoping to make the trip to the Lido, as Endeavor Content sells both “The Lost Daughter” by Maggie Gyllenhaal and “Costa Brava Lebanon” by newcomer Mounia Akl at the festival. However, the five-day quarantine currently in place for UK residents makes the trip to Venice a non-starter.

“As much as I would like to come and celebrate the success of ‘Costa Brava Lebanon’ and ‘The Lost Girl’, the 40s are inhibiting,” she said. Variety. “Praying that they lift the quarantine for those who are doubly vaccinated so that we can actively contribute to the European market and support our films and the filmmakers in competition.”

Studios are sending talent to these distant festivals to increase the visibility of the films they produce, but the surge in COVID infections could scramble release plans for fall films. This is already having an impact on the box office, with recent surveys suggesting that coverage of the Delta variant has made moviegoers less comfortable going to the movies. Studios like Disney and Warner Bros. are already hedging their bets by simultaneously launching movies on demand or on streaming platforms, and if infections continue to spread, that could continue. It could also trigger a new wave of delays.

“We might have a few more release date changes if this picks up speed through the fall and if we start to see lower revenue because of it,” said Jeff Bock, analyst at Exhibitor Relations.

If studios start moving films, it could be devastating for theaters, which are only slowly starting to bounce back after months of closures or capacity restrictions. They need big budget movies to attract audiences to multiplexes.

On Monday night, however, those concerns were eclipsed as Hollywood’s shiny machinery continued to spin. Just 800 meters from the Clinton “Impeachment” party, hundreds of people gathered at Jazz at Lincoln Center for the premiere of “Stillwater” to watch stars like Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin walk the red carpet.

“The pandemic is not over yet, but here, where we are vaccinated and socially distanced and masked, it feels safe,” Breslin said. Variety. “And it’s exciting to come out with a project like ‘Stillwater’, which we’re all so proud and excited to bring to theaters. After the year we’ve all been through, it’s exciting to have this shared experience of watch a movie on the big screen. Hopefully we are all heading towards a new normal. “

Manori Ravindran, Rebecca Rubin, Nick Vivarelli and Michael Appler contributed to this report.