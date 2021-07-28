Bollywood actress Tabu joins BFF Farah Khan on ‘Comedy Factory’ show





Choreographer-turned-director Farah Khan is set to return to the small screen with a new “Comedy Factory” show. We will see her sitting in the judges’ seat and enjoying all the comedic acts. In one of the next episodes, Farah will be joined by one of her closest friends in the industry. Versatile and stylish Bollywood actress Tabu will be considered a guest on the show. Farah and Tabu have been friends for years now and it was indeed a special moment to have her as a guest on the show. The actress took to social media to share an article about it. In her post, Farah explained that they haven’t seen each other for a year now and complimented the actress on her good looks.



Sharing a photo with Tabu, Farah Khan wrote: “Always seeing each other again … seeing my best friend @tabutiful literally after a year and a half she seems to have become more beautiful during the lockdown, thank you @zee_comedy_factory for inviting her on the show .. @zeetv #yehdostihumnahitodenge. ” The show will also feature seven comedians – Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi and TV celebrities like Tejasswi Prakash, Chitrashi Rawat, Aditya Narayan and Punit J. Pathak. These celebrities will be seen performing hilarious acts and entertainment queen Farah Khan, known for his witty reactions, will add her “tadka” to the show. Recently the show took place on the floors and the creators decided to give the frontline players a chance to relax. The show hosted a stress-relieving night for the Mumbai police, inviting them to watch the filming of its first episode. The show is ready to go on July 31.

