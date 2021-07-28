Tom Rothman extends Sony contract, adds CEO to title – The Hollywood Reporter





In a move that ensures continued leadership stability at one of Hollywood’s leading film studios during a time of great upheaval, film studio president Tom Rothman has extended his contract and added CEO to his title, announced Wednesday the studio. Its functions will remain the same. The tenacious Rothman took over the Motion Picture Group from Sony Pictures Entertaiment in 2015, succeeding Amy Pascal and following the company’s devastating hack. His contract was renewed for the first time in 2018 (the contract of a studio manager often lasts three years). Rothman is credited with turning the studio around and leading it to its highest-grossing years in history after filming a hit streak and successfully rebooting a string of franchises, including Spider Man and Jumanji. He also pursued original titles such as Quentin Tarantino Once upon a time in hollywood, which won 20 Oscar nominations. And he’s managed to transform other Spider-Man related characters in movies, such as Venom. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Rothman made headlines by choosing to sell some movies to streamers before signing a pay-TV deal with Netflix. “Tom has expertly led the dramatic turnaround of the Motion Picture Group during some of the most tumultuous years in our industry’s history,” said SPE CEO Tony Vinciquerra, announcing the news. “SPE’s record profits over the past three years are in large part due to Tom’s keen eye for quality content and his ability to attract top talent,” continued Vinciquerra. “Our industry has never experienced the kind of complex challenges we face today, and we know our film group is in very good hands with Tom at the helm.” Rothman, who reports to Vinciquerra, will continue to oversee all of the studio’s film activities, including Columbia Pictures, TriStar Pictures, Screen Gems, Sony Pictures Animation, Sony Pictures Imageworks, 3000 Pictures, Sony Pictures International Productions, Stage 6 Films, AFFIRM Films and Sony Pictures Classics. In fiscal 2017, SPE saw profits soar to $ 376 million, from a stunning loss of $ 719 million in 2016. The turnaround was fueled by global box office hits such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ($ 962 million) and Spider-Man: Homecoming ($ 880 million). Other Rothman credits include Bad boys for life, Don’t breathe, Baby driver, the Oscar winner Spider-Man: Into The SpiderVerse and Greta Gerwig’s Oscar sweetheart Little woman. “Together we have always had a lasting cultural impact, and being a part of it is the greatest of all the many great privileges of this work at this time. I really am a lucky man, ”Rothman said in the statement. Known for being tax-prudent and a fierce negotiator, Rothman hesitated in 2019 when Disney and Marvel Studios wanted better terms for the pursuit of Spider Man films made at Sony. Marvel and Sony eventually came to an agreement that kept Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Upcoming studio slate includes Venom: let there be carnage, Spider-Man: No Path Home; Morbius, the next Sony Marvel character to receive the big screen treatment; Ghostbusters: the afterlife; Oscar full of hope A newspaper for Jordan, directed by Denzel Washington and starring Michael B. Jordan; David Leitch’s action thriller High-speed train, with Brad Pitt; and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, again with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Rothman joined Sony Pictures in 2013 as President of TriStar Pictures. Previously, he was President and CEO of Fox Filmed Entertainment from 2000 to 2012. Previously, at Fox, he started Fox Searchlight.

