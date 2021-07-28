“The Green Knight” is one of the best movies of 2021

King Arthur’s Round Table is a spectacle of impressive austerity in The green knight: a circle of white stone bathed in subdued light where mythical figures are seated like statues, ready to be venerated. Tucked into the background of this scene is Gauvain (played by Dev Patel), a young warrior eager to prove his mettle by undertaking the same journey as his idols. But David Lowerys’ adaptation of the epic poem Sir Gauvain and the Green Knight puts him on a stranger path, a journey of self-discovery that evokes the original works, intoxicating mixture of chivalry, temptation and bravery while deepening its contradictions.

This is the film Lowery was born for, a dreamlike high fantasy piece that bombards the viewer with visual delight, skimp on everything but the most essential dialogue, and transforms a centuries-old tale into something to piece together. Throughout his career, Lowery evolved between simpler commercial works (Disneys Dragon petes remake, The old man and the gun) and more artistic prices (Aint Them Saints Bodysuits, the formidable A ghost story). The green knight feels like the perfect blend of his interests, a Dungeons & Dragons tale told with intimacy and loaded with weird aesthetics; it is by far the best and most complete movie I have seen all year.

The central story, which has continued since the end of the 14th century, is rather impenetrable and only vaguely hints at one great adventure. Gauvain faces a puzzling test: He is challenged to land a hit on the mysterious Green Knight, but the knight is then allowed to return that blow a year and a day later. When Gwain warmly beheads the knight (depicted by Lowery as a growling tree-man wielding a colossal ax), the knight simply picks up his noggin and cackles away, a sinister omen of what Gwain will eventually have to face.

The poem uses this premise as a way to examine the chivalrous bonds in which all Arthurian knights are placed, as the anonymous author grapples with how to maintain his honor while retaining possession of his head. The more than 600-year-old work has been discussed by literary theorists as a text with feminist implications and like a meditation on sex and power in the middle Ages. One of the most famous translators of poems, JRR Tolkien, agonized over its meaning for decades. The film embraces these ambiguities, Gawain struggles less with physical adversity and more with illicit desire and his own cowardice in the face of death. To become a hero, Gauvain must meet the challenge of the Green Knights, which means he must die; Lowery wants to question the nobility of such a sacrifice.

Eric Zachanowich / A24

The director wisely translates these abstractions into dazzling visions, many of which are only loosely inspired by the poem itself. The film begins with a scene of Gwain sitting on a throne, his crowned head igniting, suggesting that he is either charged with a purpose or cursed to an unknown spell. Patel, one of the most charismatic actors working today, manages to wrap his inherent magnetism in bad humor and self-doubt. Although Gwain looks like a hero on a quest to find the Green Knight, Patel’s eyes deny a deep insecurity, lending tension to every wayward encounter he has on the road.

The film was set in the lush and beautiful countryside of Ireland, and its incredible sense of emptiness in the landscape shows the world becoming untamed immediately outside Camelot, a perfect blend of danger and wonder. Gauvain meets a devious thief (Barry Keoghan), a lone ghost (Erin Kellyman), and a gang of groaning giants. A large sequence extended towards the end of the film sees him lingering in the realm of a magnanimous lord (Joel Edgerton) and a mysterious lady (Alicia Vikander), who looks like a lover from our region. At each of these events, Lowery shows Gwain the ideal of fair service which encounters various mind-boggling challenges, reminding that a hero’s journey cannot follow a straight line.

The green knight is most brilliant in its speechless sequences. Lowery is exceptionally good at conjuring up otherworldly views that sort of retain a foothold in reality. The makeup work on his scruffy, bark-skinned green knight is stunning, and he imagines the titans roaming the hills like naked bronze humanoids singing beautiful alien songs. Towards the end of the film, a silent visual poem unfolds as Gwain faces the end of his quest and reflects on what the future might bring. This is where Lowery deviates the most from the original work, but it shows how well he understands his core messages: that becoming a knight takes much more than defeating your enemies, and that chivalry and morality are not virtues. identical.