Paris Hilton: Having children is the “meaning of life” | Entertainment





Paris Hilton thinks that having children is the “real meaning of life”. The “Cooking With Paris” singer recently dismissed speculation that she was expecting her first child with her fiancé Carter Reum, but admitted that she “looks forward” to having children someday and regularly discusses the subject with her. her sister, Nicky Hilton, who is five years old. Lily-Grace, 3, and Teddy, 3, with her husband James Rothschild. She said: “[She told me being a parent] completely changes your life. “It’s just the true meaning of life. It brings you so much joy and so much love that you could never have imagined before. So I can’t wait for this day to day.” When she starts her family, the 40-year-old heiress plans to reduce her workload. She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “I still love being a boss. I love working hard. I run a huge empire so I’m always focused on my business. “But one day, when I’m a mother, I won’t travel like I used to. It was too much.” But for now, Paris is busy planning her wedding, and she’s delighted that Carter has integrated well into her family. She said: “I love that Carter is so close to my family and thrilled to be joining our families all together. “I’m so blessed that my parents are still together. They’ve been together since they were teenagers and fell in love, so it’s a relationship that I admire.” Paris recently laughed at reports she was pregnant and insisted she won’t have children until 2022 because she wants to get married first. Speaking in a special episode of her podcast, she said: I woke up to around 3,000 text messages all of my iPhones blowing up, all five of them, with everyone wishing me congratulations and saying they’re so happy for me. I’ve heard from people I haven’t heard from in years. So thanks everyone for all the posts, but yes I am pregnant with triplets. So thanks for the congratulations, I really appreciate it, and I’m so excited for motherhood. I laugh. I am not pregnant. Not yet. I wait until after the wedding. My dress is in the process of being made right now, so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly, so I’m definitely waiting for that part. I am not yet. I will be after marriage, can’t wait to have kids in 2022. But like I said, I’m just getting ready for marriage right now.

