5 times Bollywood men messed up their hairstyle game with the coolest takes

Whether you hate it or are just too lazy to allow yourself to trim your beard, going to salons was an option until the pandemic hit the world. The past year has given you too many opportunities to complain about everything except the times when you have become your own hairdresser. As a newbie or experienced hairstylist, you should definitely have taken this selfie to promote your skills with your brand new haircut. He has a thrill of his own, we totally agree.

Now that everything seems to be going gradually, you can go back to your favorite spot to get your hair done. And if you thought men have minimal hairstyles to try out, you’re definitely missing out on a lot of fun and color. Experiment because why play it safe most of the time? Even if you would love a throwback to your old hairstyle, you can still go for it, but maybe with a little twist through the colors or the bobbins? Coming up, find out how the men of B-town inspired us with their messy or out of the ordinary styles, they made our hearts go crazy and pumped so fast!

The Daddy actor left everyone in awe and was willing to admit that we still can’t take our eyes off this color scheme. Bold, brilliant and stimulating indeed! A hairstyle that he got for one of his films in the making, Arjun Rampal took it all the way with his spiky, platinum-colored hair. His beard has been kept black to draw attention to his hair alone. Yes, dapper-cool is his second name.

Who says messy hair isn’t in fashion? We mean a cute mess. If you don’t belong to the team’s slicked back hairstyle, you probably shouldn’t. Love Aaj Kal 2 actor Kartik Aarya amazed us as always in his shaggy but blonde and dark hair.

The key to anything successful is trust and that’s something we envy in Jodhaa Akbar actor Hrithik Roshan. Beneath his lookbook is everything from fading to messy and quiff hairstyles and we see him here in a side parted hairstyle with the crown section colored in a golden brown hue. You can try an undercut with this look when you’re ready for a change.

If going too far and color seems like something you don’t want to indulge in, don’t worry. Try the boomerang hairstyle just like 3D Street Dancer star Varun Dhawan. He went for the low fade option which almost looked like he didn’t have any and his locks were semi-colored.

Beating the blues has always been cool and here’s how to do it with your favorite hairstyle. Forget the good old days and paint it blue like actor Masaan. Vicky Kaushal went all out with a high fade look that was accented with lines and floral designs while her crown was spiky and ombre with a mix of light green and blue. What’s your favorite shade? We hope it’s both.

