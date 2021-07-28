John Cena wants The Rock to return to WWE | Entertainment





John Cena has admitted that he wants Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to return to WWE. The 44-year-old Hollywood star made his own return to “Money In The Bank” on July 18 and now he’s insisting his fellow wrestler-turned-actor look great for any holiday. He told E! News: “Dwayne Johnson is a star in his own world. There is no one like him. There will never be someone like him. That he’s kind enough to return to WWE, his own global entertainment phenomenon, that’s great for WWE and that’s great for The Rock … “As a WWE fan, I really hope he comes back. I think it would be special for everyone. In the past, Dwayne has been open to returning for a popular WrestleMania 38 clash with his cousin Roman Reigns, and recent reports suggested he would return to “Survivor Series” in November to begin their feud. However, when asked about a potential comeback this week, he said: “There is nothing [to tease]. “ Cena is currently lined up for his own match with Reigns, which is scheduled to take place at “SummerSlam” next month. Meanwhile, Reigns’ onscreen partner Paul Heyman has previously weighed in on a potential dream match with The Rock. He said Metro.co.uk: “I look at him from a completely different point of view than yours. I don’t see him as, ‘Roman Reigns wants to take on Dwayne’ The Rock ‘Johnson at WrestleMania’. “I consider Roman Reigns considering fulfilling Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s desire to face Roman Reigns at ‘WrestleMania’. “I would like to add that there are dozens of leading artists, athletes and superstars who want to step into the ring with Roman Reigns on a ‘WrestleMania’ and why shouldn’t they? biggest game of the year on the biggest stage of all. “ And Heyman suggested Roman might do Dwayne a favor by considering the possibility of a game with such mainstream appeal. He added: “I applaud Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson for keeping his name in the media by expressing a desire to step into the ring with the number one box office attraction in sports, entertainment or entertainment. athletic, Roman Reigns. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailylocal.com/arts_and_entertainment/entertainment/john-cena-wants-the-rock-back-in-wwe/article_cc542847-b04f-50f8-8f7d-d01b44491c64.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos