Bollywood praises Simone Biles after pulling out of Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health

Bombay (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Superstars Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and many more from the Bollywood fraternity praised one of America’s most decorated gymnasts, Simone Biles, after performing withdrawn from Thursday’s all-around to focus on her mental well-being.

Deepika Padukone, who herself has spoken quite loudly about her battle with depression, took to her Instagram account to say hello to Simone. Sharing the athlete’s news screenshot via media, she wrote, “I hear you…” adding hashtags: “#mentalhealth”, “#mentalhealthmatters”.



Alia Bhatt also took advantage of her Instagram story, to amplify Simone’s voice. Sharing the news, she wrote: “A reminder that your mental health is as important as your physical health. It helps change the narrative about mental health around the world, more power for you.”



Speaking to his Instagram account, Varun Dhawan also wrote: “What an inspiration! An important reminder to take care of your mental health besides your physique! A message for difficult times like these.”



For the uninitiated, American gymnast Simone Biles cited mental health concerns as the reason for withdrawing from the women’s team final at the current Tokyo Olympics.

The Rio 2016 gold medalist does not want to put his “health and well-being” at risk. “Anytime you find yourself in a high stress situation you panic a little bit. I have to focus on my sanity and not put my health and well-being at risk,” CNN said quoting Biles.

“It sucks when you fight with your own head,” Biles burst into tears as he explained his decision at a press conference.

The American gymnast said her team wanted her to go ahead and compete, but didn’t want to risk a medal.

“I was like, I think the girls have to do the rest of the competition without me. They were like ‘I promise you everything will be fine, we watched you warm up’. But I said ‘no, I know I’m it’s gonna be okay, but I can’t risk a medal for the team and I have to call it, ”Biles said.

Biles has withdrawn from the women’s artistic gymnastics team final on medical grounds, according to USA Gymnastics. The American jumped out of a two-and-a-half-twist after performing only a one-and-a-half twist, taking a big step on her landing.

She then left the gym with a doctor and minutes later removed her name from the rest of the event.

According to Olympics.com, although Biles has retired from the team final, she is still eligible for the upcoming individual all-around and apparatus finals.

The all-around is scheduled for Thursday while the apparatus finals take place August 1-3, with Biles qualifying for all four: beam, vault, floor exercise and uneven bars.

Last week, Biles became the first Olympian to have her own personalized emoji hashtag on Twitter. (ANI)

