Val, Review: Val Kilmer documentary reveals thwarted Hollywood dreams

It’s ineffably painful, in the new documentary Val, to see Val Kilmer, an actor still in the prime of his life, endure the effects of throat cancer. Her treatment for the disease, which involved a tracheostomy, resulted in extreme alteration in her voice. For the most part, he needs to cover a hole in a small plastic prosthesis in order to speak, and the result is diminished monotony. (The film has subtitles when he speaks.) Val, directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, is nonetheless a self-portrait and autobiography of Kilmers. It’s not a great movie, its form is less personal than its content, its revelations and intuitions only come intermittently. Yet it is, in its key moments, something so significant: it offers Kilmer a showcase that has been denied to him, not only by the ravages of cancer but, long before, by the eventful course of his career and the obstacles inherent in Hollywood cinema. .

At the start of the documentary, Kilmer says he has long wanted to deliver his thoughts on the art of acting, which he also knows will be his life story. It takes him a while to do it in Valand, it is only when he does it, more than fifty minutes after the start of the nearly two hour film, that the film takes off as he voices without inhibition his pent-up frustration and disillusionment with the conspicuous highlights of his career. Up to this point in the film, the story of Kilmer’s childhood and early career, although filled with heartfelt memories and reflections on his family life (largely by means of a monologue written by Kilmer and spoken by his son, Jack), remains somewhat hazy and diffuse with a surprising and anguished exception. Throughout his childhood, long before the prospect of an acting career presented itself, Kilmer was not only an enthusiastic and cheerful performer, but also a filmmaker himself. Val is loaded with movies and videos Kilmer made as a kid, teenager, young adult and full-fledged professional (and also husband and father), he says he has thousands of hours of videos and films and he also offers excerpts from an exceptionally poignant work, the short fiction films he made with his younger brother Wesley. In 1977, Wesley, a teenager, drowned in the family hot tub following a seizure. Kilmer speaks of learning the news just before he began his studies at the Juilliards Drama Division, and his personal grief had an implicitly public dimension: he saw Wesley as both his own crucial collaborator, his confidant, and a fledgling great director. (an artistic genius) with a great career ahead of him.

Kilmer doesn’t say so explicitly, but the gaping hole in his career, as portrayed in the film, is Wesley’s absence of a director who would be more than a director, who would be a particularly attentive collaborator. the fragile and volatile art of Kilmer. As Val shows, from the moment Kilmer hit Juilliard he was more than an actor, a play he co-wrote, How It All Began, was performed while he was still at the school, then was taken over by the Public Theater. He intended to make a career on stage; in his memoirs, he remembers turning down a role in Francis Ford Coppolas The Outsiders in favor of a play. In Val, he remembers that at the beginning of his film career, with Top Secret !, he had disapproved of her like fluff. Yet he barely managed to change lanes; he didn’t want to do Top Gun, he recalls, because he found the script silly and belligerent. He was frustrated with the roles available; he wanted to be in Stanley Kubricks Full Metal Jacket and Martin Scorseses Goodfellas and made his own audition tapes for them, to no avail. He became one of himself as Jim Morrison, for the Oliver Stones movie The Doors, and got the part. He took the role of Doc Holliday in the 1993 film Tombstone very seriously and describes the trick he used to emphasize the extreme and the physical reality of his performance.

It is by contemplating this legacy of today’s films that Val shifts into high gear. He’s heading to Texas for an on-site screening of Tombstone with his public appearance in front of a large and worshiping crowd, and that leaves him wistful, as he puts it in a voiceover:

Sometimes I feel so weak and I got the blues really, really hard of having to, you know, fly across the country. I don’t look great and I’m basically selling my old self, my old career. For a lot of people, the lowest thing you can do is talk about your old photos and sell photos from when you were Batman or the Terminator. I don’t want to insult any of the other actors who fly around the world, but it does get me to meet my fans and what ends up happening is that I really feel grateful rather than humbled because there is so much people.

For Kilmer, the height of his stardom came with his lead role in Batman Forever, from 1995. By Hollywood standards, Batman is the ultimate lead role and a dream come true. I took the role without even reading the script, he says. But then he lists the stages of his disillusionment: Whatever childish excitement I had, I was crushed by the reality of the Batsuit. The film includes an archive clip of Kilmer discussing the constraints imposed by the costume, and now shows him detailing those constraints, which were as physically and socially demanding as they were inhibiting him on his performance. The costume, which hid half of Kilmers’ face, changed her take on the role: I realized my role in the movie was just to show up and stand where I was told. He says he played there as an actor in a soap opera. What he finally realized, he says, is that yes, every boy wants to be Batman. They actually want to be him. They don’t necessarily want to play it in a movie.

Kilmers’ response was to decline the favor of the Saint’s retinue, which he believed would offer him a more rewarding role. But the movie that really got him excited was Dr. Moreau’s Island, as he was scheduled to star alongside Marlon Brando and the experience turned out to be yet another disillusionment, and particularly bitter. This story is the basis of one of Val’s two conjoined climaxes. It’s five minutes of footage that Kilmer himself recorded, of the cast and crew of Dr. Moreau’s Island, and it’s a miniature masterpiece of personal cinema and filmmaking. making films about cinema. Kilmer delivers, in Jack’s voice, bits of reminiscence to set up the drama: Original director Richard Stanley was fired shortly after filming began and replaced by veteran John Frankenheimer, who Kilmer says in his effort to get the film on schedule, was unwilling to take the time to explore Marlon’s ideas. As a result, Brando stopped trying to inject his own genius into the film, says Kilmer, an artistic turn of events that Kilmer found devastating. There was no love lost between Kilmer and Frankenheimer; the actor says, in his own camera, You know, John Frankenheimer can say Action and Cut all day and that will never make him a director. The longest and most powerful segment of Kilmers’ footage shows their conflict flaring up in broad daylight on set, as Frankenheimer prepared to rehearse and Kilmer insisted on filming the activities with his video camera, telling the director, I need a witness because of the things you said. Frankenheimer demands that Kilmer shut him up, and Kilmer refuses, continuing to film by tilting the camera towards the ground and recording the sound of their bitter argument.