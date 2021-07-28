Entertainment
Actor Rick Aiello, son of Danny Aiello, dies at 65 after battle with pancreatic cancer
Actor Rick Aiello, son of late actor Danny Aiello, died Monday after his fight against pancreatic cancer, according to a press release from public relations firm Tracey Miller & Associates. He was 65 years old.
“Ricky was a wonderful father, husband and good friend to so many people,” his wife, Arlene Urichich, said in the statement. “After losing his brother and then his father, he continued to show such courage and strength throughout his own battle with cancer. For eighteen and a half months, he beaten so hard. After all of our years together it’s hard to imagine our life without I am grateful for all the support my family received during this sad time. “
Rick’s older brother, Danny Aiello III, a stuntman, also died of pancreatic cancer in 2010 at the age of 53. Their father, Danny Aiello, who starred in “Moonstruck” and “The Godfather: Part II”, more recently deceased in 2019 at the age of 86.
“The world has lost one of its greatest actors who was also a wonderful human being,” Danny Aiello’s literary agent Jennifer De Chiara said at the time. “We will miss him.”
Celebrity deaths:Oscar nominated actor Danny Aiello, best known for “Moonstruck”, “Do the Right Thing”, dies at 86
Rick followed in his father’s footsteps and began his acting career in the 1980s. He is recognized for his work in “Jungle Fever” in 1991 and 2008 “Sex and the city.” He also appeared alongside his father in the 1989 Spike Lee film, “Do the right thing,” which earned his father an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
Rick’s other notable credits include “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me” from 1992 and “A Brooklyn State of Mind” from 1998. He also appeared in the HBO crime drama series “The Sopranos” in 2007.
Rick is survived by his wife and two children, son Ricky Jr. and daughter Tori. He is also survived by his mother, Sandy, his brother Jaime and his sister Stacy.
Contribution: Anika Reed
‘Do the right thing’: Spike Lee Remembers ‘Horrible’ White Reviews on 30th Anniversary
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rick Aiello of “Do the Right Thing”, son of Danny Aiello, dies at 65
