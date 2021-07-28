Tico Time Rockfest leads this week’s entertainment offerings





Connie Mack World Series continues at Ricketts Park, 1101 N. Fairgrounds Road in Farmington, Thursday July 29 through Saturday July 31. Tickets cost $ 5 for adults and $ 4 for students. Call 505-599-1184 or 505-599-1197. The designer market, featuring local vendors selling fresh produce, artwork, clothing, food and more, will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 29 at Orchard Park around the corner Main and Orchard Avenue in downtown Farmington. Call 505-320-0615. Barryn vaughan performs magic tricks at 6 pm Thursday, July 29 at No Worries Sports Bar and Grill, 1298 W. Navajo St. in Farmington. Call 505-436-2657 The Four Corners Musical Theater Company delivers his production of “Mama Mia!” at 8 p.m. Thursday July 29 through Sunday August 1 at Lions Wilderness Park Amphitheater, 5800 College Blvd. in Farmington. Tickets cost $ 12 and $ 15. Call 505-599-1148 or visit fmtn.org. The TGIF Concert Series continues at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 30 with music by Otis & the Rhythm at Orchard Park Plaza, 105 N. Orchard Ave. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-599-1484. Rock party takes place Friday July 30 through Sunday August 1 at the Tico Time River Resort, just south of the Colorado border on US Highway 550. Programming includes Sunflower Dead, Co-op, Krash Karma, Kirk James and Cinematica. Special prices are available for those aged 11-23, while children 10 and under are free. Call 970-903-0681 or visit ticotimeresort.com. Dustin Moore performs at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at 550 Brewing Taproom, 119 E. Chuska St. in Aztec. Free. The San Juan College Summer Group, conducted by Teun Fetz, performs at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at Brookside Park, 1801 Brookside Park in Farmington. Free. Breezin ‘ occurs at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, July 30 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Farmington Farmers Market returns 8 am to noon on Saturday July 31 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday July 31 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] A day of play at the park will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday July 31 at Sycamore Park, 1051 Sycamore St. in Farmington. City staff will be on hand to lead games and other activities. Free. Call 505-599-1484. An end of year party for the 21st birthday starring DJ Kastro, ’90s games and costume party will take place at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 at SunRay Park & ​​Casino, 39 County Road 5568 between Farmington and Bloomfield. Call 505-566-1205. Marc Smith occurs at 4 p.m. on Sunday August 1 at Wines of the San Juan, 233 NM Highway 511 in Blanco. Free. Call 505-632-0879 or visit vinsofthesanjuan.com. Kirtland Farmers’ Market returns from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 2 at the Kirtland Town Hall parking lot, 47 County Road 6500 in Kirtland. Call 505-592-2551. Farmington Farmers Market will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 3 in the parking lot next to the Farmington Museum in Gateway Park, 3041 E. Main St. in Farmington. The event features dozens of vendors selling fresh produce and homemade foods. Call 505-334-9496. An open musical jam will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday August 3 at the Three Rivers Tap & Game Room, 111 E. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505.325-6605. Shiprock Farmer’s Market will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday August 4 in the parking lot of the Chapter Hall in Shiprock. Call 505-278-7789, ext. 105, or send an email to [email protected] The Aztec Farmers Market will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 4 at Westside Plaza, 1409 W. Aztec Blvd. in Aztec. Call 505-634-6171. Quiz night takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday August 4 at Traegers Bar, 5170 College Blvd., Suite 106 in Farmington. Free. Call 505-278-8568. The San Juan Jazz Society Jazz Jam will take place at 7 pm on Wednesday August 4th at HeArt Space behind Studio 116, 116 W. Main St. in downtown Farmington. Free. Call 505-320-5084. José Villareal performs at 7 p.m. on Wednesday August 4 at Clancy’s Irish Cantina, 2701 E. 20th St. in Farmington. Free. Call 505-325-8176. Mike Easterling can be reached at 505-564-4610 or [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription.

