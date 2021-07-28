“Pusher” arrested for death of actor De Rienzo – English

(ANSA) – ROME, JUL 28 – Carabinieri police on Wednesday arrested an alleged pusher in connection with the death of Libero De Rienzo, an award-winning Italian actor who was found dead at his home in Rome earlier this month, said sources. The Gambian national was arrested after being caught selling drugs in Rome’s Torre Angela neighborhood, the sources said. He is believed to have sold De Rienzo drugs shortly before his death. Heroin was found in the actor’s apartment. Investigators analyzed the cellphone recordings and established that the suspect was in the area of ​​the apartment on the day of De Rienzo’s death. Born in Naples in 1977, De Rienzo opted for a career in show business following in the footsteps of his father Fiore De Rienzo, who had been assistant director to cult leftist director Citto Maselli. Libero won the David di Donatello award for best actor, the Italian Oscar, in 2002 and 2006. He was also acclaimed in the film Fortapàsc by Marco Risi in 2009 (Fort Apache in Naples), where he played the Neapolitan journalist Giancarlo Siani, killed by the Camorra mafia in 1985. His most recent films include “I’ll Stop When I Want” (I’ll Stop When I Want, 2014) and the 2019 film “A Tor Bella Monaca Never Rain” (It never rains in Tor Bella Monaca ). Although he had lived in Rome since the age of two, De Rienzo was closely linked to the city of Naples. Married to costume designer Marcella Mosca, he had two children aged six and two. (ANSA).

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED © Copyright ANSA