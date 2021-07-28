Arthur ends after 25 years





These beautiful days in a neighborhood where aardvarks, rabbits and other animals go to school, learn about life and play come to an end. Arthur, the beloved and educational children’s show, is coming to an end after 25 years, PBS confirmed on Wednesday. The last season of the shows will air in the winter of 2022. The show, based on a children’s book series called Arthurs Adventures by Marc Brown, finished production almost two years ago, according to one of the show’s writers, Kathy Waugh. In an episode aired this month Find DW., a podcast on the series, she said the team had disbanded. Arthur is no longer in production, she told Jason Szwimer, the podcast host. We had our closing party two years ago.

An executive producer of the show, Carol Greenwald, confirmed on Wednesday that the series will end. She said in a statement that the episodes of the show would continue to be available on PBS Kids, but no news would air after next year. Arthur is the oldest children’s animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers, Ms. Greenwald said. The statement did not provide a reason for the cancellation of the shows. Ms Greenwald said producer GBH and PBS Kids continue to work together on additional Arthur content, sharing lessons from Arthur and his friends in new ways. On the podcast, Ms Waugh said she was unsure whether the cancellation was due to an audience issue or whether PBS simply believed the show should be taken down. She added that she thought PBS had made a mistake. To me, it always looked green, like it was never going to end. But it ended, she said. Over the course of his more than two-decade run, Arthur has won a lasting following and a number of awards, including several Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Children’s Entertainment, as well as a Peabody Award.

The show first aired on PBS in 1996 and for a time ranked as the most popular TV show for children ages 2-11. In the series as in the books, Arthur (an aardvark in third grade), his friends (a variety of other anthropomorphized animals), and their teachers and families go on adventures, learning lessons about everything including friendship, the school work, public libraries and loss. Bob Marley’s son Ziggy Marley played the theme song on empathy and confidence in oneself and in others.

Available to a wide audience on public television, Arthur was the rare children’s series that drew fans among children and their parents. The main character, Arthur, had an Everyman quality that made him so easy to understand, Ms Waugh said on the podcast. The best children’s television and Arthur is absolutely on top of this particular genre expands a child’s life, reflects the life of a child, and makes children of all shapes and sizes feel like they are being seen, Ms. Waugh. She added that Arthur, unlike many children’s shows that have survived, faced not only the experiences of the playground and the classroom, but also difficult realities like bullying, fear of death and Cancer.

The tone of the show reflected that, she said. Being constantly cheerful or twittering, she said, would have done the kids a disservice.

Ms Waugh said the show validates children’s bad feelings, crazy feelings, hurts, and seeks to help children grow up and shape their world. News of the show’s cancellation sparked mourning on social media, reflecting the shows’ popularity across generations. Senator Ed Markey, Democrat of Massachusetts, tweeted, Thank you Arthur for helping us all learn to work, play and get along with each other. And scattered among the messages lamenting the cancellation were memes inspired by his still relatable images: one showed Arthur clenching his fist frustrated, another showed his sister, DW, holding and looking through a chain link fence, wearing sunglasses but still expressing sadness.

