Redbox Entertainment Partners with Charles Murray and Marc Danons Command Films for Feature Film List | Company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Jul 28, 2021– Redbox Entertainment, the company’s original entertainment division, partners with Command Films, the new production company founded by writer and executive producer Charles Murray and film veteran Marc Danon on multi-picture programming . Redbox will distribute six films over the next three years that support Commands’ mandate to create content that amplifies black voices and experiences in commercial genres through the partnership. Redbox reaches diverse and vibrant communities across America, and our commitment to improving systemic inequalities through representation provides the ideal platform to elevate underrepresented voices and the art they create, said Galen Smith. , CEO of Redbox. When Marc presented the plan he and Charles put together with Command, I knew the partnership would provide an opportunity to develop films that entertain and inspire audiences while giving them ways to connect through stories that hold them back. touch. Murray has been a screenwriter, producer and director for over twenty years. Multicut has been a staple talent for Lucasfilm and Marvel, and has written and produced major TV series including Sons of Anarchy, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and Luke Cage. Most recently, Murray served as the showrunner for the Netflix limited series. True story with Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes and set up Blood brothers an eight-episode limited series with A&E Studios that chronicles the fateful friendship between Muhammed Ali and Malcolm X. Danon, who is also responsible for original content for Redbox Entertainment, is a programming veteran who has achieved critical and commercial success, especially John Wick, dear whites, and Kevin Hart: Let me explain. Independent cinema has been my northern star all my life, says Murray. At the heart of this partnership is a mutual passion and deep respect for black creatives and the desire to ensure that their exceptional talent is felt within the industry. Galen has made it clear that Redbox is committed to promoting content that brings diverse perspectives to the world, Danon said. His call to action was a perfect fit with what Charles and I have developed over the past few years, stories that entertain, educate and inspire, one film at a time. The strategic partnership is the latest development in Redbox’s expansion into original content and distribution to theaters, on-demand and through Redbox kiosks. Since its inception in 2019, Redbox Entertainment has released over 21 films, including Capone (Tom Hardy), Shadow in the cloud (Chlo Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson), SAS: red notice (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose), and American Traitor: The True Story of Axis Sally (Al Pacino and Meadow Williams). Last year, Redbox announced a partnership with Basil Iwanyk to form Asbury Park Pictures, releasing a list of twelve action feature films. The company’s first production, Black site, recently packaged production. Over the past two years, Redbox has evolved into a multi-product entertainment provider with physical and digital options for consumers. Redbox now serves multiple windows and business models, including movie distribution, transactional video on demand (TVOD), premium video on demand (PVOD), linear and on demand advertising (AVOD). About Redbox: Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SGAM, SGAMU and SGAMW), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The transaction, which will make Redbox a publicly traded company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to provide customers and partners with a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. The company’s expanding streaming offering includes digital rental and purchase as well as free live TV and free on-demand content, and complements Redbox’s national footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, ideally located where consumers are already shopping. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005216/en/ CONTACT: Peter Binazeski, Redbox [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FILM AND MOVIE ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/28/2021 13: 00 / DISC: 07/28/2021 13:02 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005216/en

