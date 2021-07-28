Bollywood Roundup: Rakul Preet Singh, Raj Kundra, Skand Thakur, and more …

Rakul Preet Singh ‘excited’ to join ‘Dr G’ cast in Bhopal

Bhopal– Actress Rakul Preet Singh has landed in Bhopal to begin filming for “Dr G”. The actress, who will be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, is delighted to be filming in the city for the first time.

“I’m so excited to be in Bhopal and start filming ‘Dr G’. I waited so long because of the confinement to start shooting the film. I’m very happy and can’t wait to start touring with Anubhuti, Ayushman, Shefali ji and all the cast and crew. It’s an incredible scenario and very close to my heart, ”said Rakul.

This marks his first visit to the city of Bhopal. The actress also wants to explore the city between hours.

“This is my first time filming in Bhopal. I had always heard it was a city of lakes and as soon as I landed and my ride to the hotel was so beautiful. It’s such a green and pretty city. I can’t wait to explore it. I also want to try the poha and jalebi here that I’ve heard so much about, ”she says.

No bond for Raj Kundra in porn case

Bombay– In a huge setback, a Mumbai court on Wednesday refused to grant bail to businessman Raj Kundra and his partner Ryan Thorpe in a case involving the alleged production and distribution of porn films.

As a result, Kundra – who was arrested on July 19 by Mumbai police – will remain in judicial custody until August 10, as the court granted on Tuesday.

Kundra, through lead attorney Abad Ponda, filed a separate petition with the Bombay High Court to challenge his arrest, which he called “illegal”, and requested that all be quashed. the orders of the Metropolitan Magistrate Court sending him back to the police and then to police custody.

However, on Tuesday, Judge AS Gadkari refused to grant an interim measure before hearing the police’s version in the case and the next hearing is scheduled for Thursday (July 29).

Kundra is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and last week police raided their home in Juhu and also recorded his statement, although the case sent shockwaves through Bollywood.

Actor Skand Thakur on his first project, passion for acting

Bombay– Actor Skand Thakur, who made his debut with ‘Feels Like Ishq’, talks about his passion for acting and how it all started at the Prithvi Theater.

Skand admitted that without telling his parents, he joined the Prithvi Theater to pursue an acting career.

“My parents wanted me to do engineering, but I was so fascinated by the performing arts that I kept looking for a university in and around Juhu. The Prithvi theater is where I started working on my dream. Every time I was on stage I felt alive and that’s the feeling I wanted to have for the rest of my working life, ”he said.

The 26-year-old actor has a central role in “Feels Like Ishq” alongside his co-star Tanya Maniktala.

He praises his co-star and remembers his experience working with her.

“Even though we didn’t have enough days to spend together before the shoot because Tanya lives in Delhi, she went down 3-4 days before the shoot to attend some workshops and do some exercises.

But even in this short period of time, we have developed a great rapport with each other because she is super kind and extremely sincere.

Swara on his next “Mimamsa”: it’s a mysterious murder that sparks reflection

Bombay– Actress Swara Bhaskar said she would next be seen in a murder mystery titled “Mimamsa,” which also stars actor Bijendra Kala.

In the film, Swara will play the role of an investigating officer and it is shot in Bhopal.

Speaking about the film, the actress said, “The shooting experience for the film was one of a kind as it kept me invested throughout the shoot and I’m sure viewers will be too when they do. will be able to watch it. “

Swara added that this was the first movie she had filmed for after last year’s lockdown.

“It makes the film extremely special to me, and it helped me feel gratitude for the work that I do. Without revealing much, I’ll just say that the film will take you on a layered, mysterious journey. and stimulating, ”she said.

Produced by Moffy Production and co-produced by KP production, the film is directed by Gagan Puri.

Puri said: “We tried to keep a sense of mystery about the film, and with talents like Swara and Bijendra on board, that just adds to the buzz.”

The film is currently in its post-production phase and more details on the film’s release are expected to be released soon.

Ayushmann Khurrana: Fortunately I chose the profession of actor

Bombay– Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting his next film “Doctor G” in Bhopal. He says he is lucky to have chosen the profession of actor because it has taken him to “incredible destinations”.

Ayushmann said, “I’m lucky I chose acting because it not only allowed me to experience so many great characters, but also took me to so many amazing places.”

The actor added that this is the first time in his career that he has filmed in Bhopal.

He said: “For Dr G, I have the chance to visit the heart of India and see it in all its glory. I am shooting in Bhopal for the first time in my career and the city of lakes is a beautiful place. I am overwhelmed by the warmth of the people and they have won my heart forever.

Ayushmann feels blessed to be born in a beautiful country like India.

“Earlier this year I was in the northeast for Anek and experienced the spectacular Kaziranga National Park. India is the most beautiful place on the planet. I am blessed to be born in this country which gives me the opportunity to cherish so many things in my life, ”he added.

Ayushmann has a large lineup of films including “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Anek” by Anubhav Sinha and “Doctor G” directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. (IANS)