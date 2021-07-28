Actress Julie Halston to receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award





Actress Julie Halston will receive the 2020 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award, the Tony Awards Administrative Committee announced on Wednesday. The Isabelle Stevenson Prize is awarded to members of the theater community who devote significant time and effort to a humanitarian, social or charitable organization. Halston receives the award because of his fundraising and awareness work for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, a charity that advocates for people with interstitial lung disease. Halston’s husband, presenter Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with the disease in 2008. In 2010, Mike Kuchwara, a former drama critic for the Associated Press and a friend of the couple, died of the disease and Halston and Howard have founded Broadway Belts for PFF in response. The organization has since raised millions of dollars for patients with pulmonary fibrosis and their caregivers. Howard passed away from the disease in 2018. Following his death, Halston continued to advocate for the rights of patients with pulmonary fibrosis by creating and hosting an internet talk show, Virtual Halston, which raises funds for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation . An inaugural Ralph Howard Legacy Award is presented to individuals who have contributed to the pulmonary fibrosis community and supported talent. It is with the deepest gratitude that I wish to thank both the Broadway League and the American Theater Wing for this incredible honor, said Halston. I am so grateful to be a part of the amazing community on Broadway and I am deeply indebted to them for their support in my advocacy on behalf of patients with pulmonary fibrosis. I am truly humbled and sincerely touched by this recognition. The Tony Awards are scheduled to take place on September 26. Previous winners of the Isabelle Stevenson Award are actor Judith Light, Nick Scandalios, executive vice-president of the Nederlander Organization, and actor and choreographer Baayork Lee. Halston has appeared on Broadway in “Tootsie”, “On the Town”, “You Can’t Take It With You”, “Anything Goes”, “Gypsy”, “Twentieth Century” and more. Julie is an inspiring talent both on and off the stage. His unwavering commitment to our Broadway community and the PF community is unprecedented. Her commitment has raised millions of dollars to help people and caregivers affected by PF. We are honored to present her with the Isabelle Stevenson Award, said Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, and Heather Hitchens, President and CEO of the American Theater Wing.

