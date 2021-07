The movie “Jungle Cruise” associates a fiery heroine with a skipper on the pun

LOS ANGELES, July 28 (Reuters) – In the new movie “Jungle Cruise” from Walt Disney Co (DIS.N), Emily Blunt plays a determined explorer on a mission to find an ancient tree that has great potential to cure many ailments of humanity. Blunt co-starred with Dwayne Johnson in the big-screen adventure, which debuted Friday and was based on a Disney theme park ride known for its moaning jokes. The actress described her action hero character, scientist Lily Houghton, as an “adventurous and spirited girl” who will not live up to society’s expectations of women in 1917. For one thing, Houghton dared to wear pants, a provocative choice at the time. Plus, she “ventures into the Amazon jungle in a pretty reckless way,” Blunt said. “She is a very important character for girls and boys to see because she was a trailblazer,” the actress said in an interview. “Pioneers are always a little eccentric, and they do crazy things.” Blunt liked that Houghton stepped away from many traditional on-screen roles for women. “I always tell writers to write to me as a guy and leave the girlish stuff to me,” Blunt said in an interview. “Write to me just as layered and full of flaws, and full of the scraps of what it’s like to be a human being.” To play Houghton, Blunt said she was inspired by Indiana Jones, the iconic adventurer played by Harrison Ford. “She’s not a skillful action star,” she said. “He falls on his face. He’s scared of stuff.” Disney is releasing “Jungle Cruise” simultaneously in theaters and for purchase on the Disney + streaming service, a hybrid release plan the company used during the COVID-19 pandemic. If “Jungle Cruise” is successful, it could spawn a franchise like the hit movies “Pirates of the Caribbean,” which were also inspired by a Disney merry-go-round. Johnson plays Frank Wolff, the riverboat skipper hired by Lily to take him and his brother (Jack Whitehall) down the perilous descent of the Amazon. Frank is the “cheapest and least reliable” option, Johnson said, but “very capable on a boat.” And like Disney ride operators, Frank revel in telling cheesy, pun-laden jokes. “He’s got precise timing,” Johnson said, calling himself a “new-age pun game.” A joke in the movie: “The rocks you see here in the river are sandstone, but some people mistake them for granite.” “That’s the charm of the skippers,” said Johnson, “They say these really bad puns that are so bad, they’re good.” Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/jungle-cruise-movie-pairs-spirited-heroine-with-pun-slinging-skipper-2021-07-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos