Long Shot: From Greensboro to Hollywood cameraman | New

Seaton Trotter is proof and hope for the other artists of the Triad that it doesn’t matter where you start, but where you end up and where you go.

Trotter, a native of Greensboro who now lives in Los Angeles and works as a camera assistant in Hollywood, has taken a milestone in his nine years of commercial, film and television experience. Trotter decided to continue his career as a director and producer, recently producing a short film,If only.

When my sister Laine was in high school, she was taking a photography class. I saw his passion and wanted a little taste of what it was like. When she was out one day, I stole her camera, grabbed a roll of film and started taking pictures in our backyard, he said. I fell in love instantly. Not when I saw the photos but during the process. I was creating these little time capsules in my head.

While Trotter was in high school, he attended High Point Middle College of Entertainment and Technology where they had a TV broadcast program.

It was there that I realized that I could tell a much bigger story with movement and video. By creating this news at Middle College, I was able to go out into the field. I once did an article on soaring gasoline prices. So I went to a local gas station and interviewed the owner and customers, got a B roll of the signs and prices, picked it all up and edited it. I was basically telling a story, Trotter said. Towards the end of high school, my parents, teachers, friends, strangers for that matter all ask me what I’m going to do with my life, and to be honest, I had no idea at the time. This feeling later inspired me for a feature film I’m currently working on.

Originally, Trotter thought he would get into journalism, so he applied for an internship at WGHP FOX8 at High Point. When he found out he hadn’t come in, he was saddened by the news but didn’t let his spirits drop.

I went to Boone Community College for a while, hoping to transfer to Appalachian State to study. I was lost. I got in trouble on New Years Day in 2008, so my dad was like you weren’t focused on college at all. Take a trip, take a break and get the hang of it, Trotter said.

While following his father’s advice, Trotter found himself on a ranch in the middle of nowhere as the ranch hand, just him and the horses, withdrawing from society altogether in hopes of figuring out what he wanted life.

Turns out this Wyoming ranch is calling me, so I pack all my stuff and drive across the country. My parents hit the back of the truck and wish me luck. I was like okay, it’s crazy from the parents, but they believed in me enough to know I was okay, Trotter said. I go out, working on this cattle ranch in the middle of Wyoming, having the time of my life, humbled by these horses and the western ways of life. We’re 80 kilometers out of town when six white production trucks arrive at the neighboring ranch. They tell us, Hey, we’re doing a 24 hour Super Bowl time lapse commercial for BP, we need someone to look at the camera at night. Immediately I’m like me !, I don’t know much about the land, but I have bear spray, a spotlight and a small knife.

In doing so, Trotter talks with the camera assistant about the film and everything that goes into the process, from the critical technical elements to the continuity of the story.

It’s not just turning on the TV and it’s there. There are so many things that go into it. It clicked at that point, he said. I mean I had a passion for photography, a passion for storytelling, and a passion for the process.

Fueled by the excitement, Trotter found himself in Wilmington where he attended Cape Fear Community College for two years with the intention of transferring to the University of North Carolina-Wilmington for their film studies program.

A good buddy of mine Matt Kerr called me up and said, Hey Seaton, there’s this film internship opportunity in San Francisco, wanna go? There was no doubt in my mind that I was not going to take this opportunity. It doesn’t come up often, he says. The younger sister of the Matts sisters best friends was producing this film titledAbout the cherrywith James Franco. It’s so weird how things go.

Stopping his transfer, Trotter spoke to his father about his decision before packing up his things once again and driving across the country to San Francisco with Matt to work onAbout the cherryfor about three months.

My parents were my greatest support in my journey, especially during this period. I had to make them proud, he said.

While filming, Trotter befriended assistant director Jeremy Stewart and was asked to help on set for his next film,Fruitvale Stationwith Michael B. Jordan.

This time I was paid, I was driving a production truck. It was on this set that I met the incredibly kind and talented cinematographer Rachel Morrison, ASC., Who would later shootMuddyandBlack Panther,he said. Fruitvale StationIt was also there that I met my wife, Erica Brady, who was then a production assistant and is now my production partner.

According to Trotter, Morrison fell in love with him, offered him a new job that prompted him to move to Los Angeles.

She hired me in the camera department for the film DRUG. My job was to mark the actors, maintain our equipment, and as most people know, banging on the slate before every take, he explained his duties. DRUG was a turning point for me as I joined the camera union and consolidated a stable career for myself.

At the start of the year, Trotter worked on the television showMiracle Workers: Oregon Trailon TBS with Daniel Radcliff (Harry potter) and Steve Buscemi (Fargo).

I had a lot of fun working with Daniel. He was the nicest, humblest, most prepared, and professional actor I worked with. I have learned so much on this set.

The overall experience has helped Trotter decide what he wants to do, or as he says more importantly, what not to do, when it comes to his upcoming productions and projects.

I have come here to tell stories, and I am determined to do so. We recently made a short film calledIf onlywhich you can check out on Vimeo. I’m at the point in my career where I can take the step towards producing and directing my own movies and TV shows, alongside my wife Erica and my sister-in-law who is my co-writer, has t -he declares. His dialogue is out of this world. I couldn’t ask two more talented people to collaborate and bring these stories to life. It is all very exciting and very intimidating at the same time.

While interviewing Trotter, he was on his way to a ranch to meet Tad Griffith, a stuntman he had met onMiracle workers.

He’s the horse guy in Hollywood. He was Zorros’ stunt double and worked onJohn Wick, Seabiscuit, 300, and many others, he said. It really touches me and comes full circle so that I now make a movie that takes place partly on a cattle ranch.

When asked what advice Trotter had for other artists who feel stuck or without direction, especially in the Triad, he said: It’s hard to get into this particular industry and I really had luck. You need to showcase yourself and show others what you are passionate about. If you want something bad enough, you can have it, but you’re going to have to work hard. You never know the next person you are going to meet; it gives you an added incentive to be kind, and that’s what we need most in this world.