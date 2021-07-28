DeWanda Wise to Star Alongside Shailene Woodley in Showtime’s ‘Three Women’ – The Hollywood Reporter





DeWanda Wise is headed for Showtime. Tea She’s Gotta Have It alum has been tapped to star alongside Shailene Woodley in the premium cable network’s adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s Three Women. Picked up straight to series last week after Showtime landed the rights to the novel in 2019 following a bidding war, Three women explores American female desire and follows three women on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. The drama revolves around three women: Lina, an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship. Wise will star as Sloane. Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life. Three women marks Wise’s latest TV foray following her starring role in Spike Lee’s Netflix series take on She’s Gotta Have It. Wise played Nola Darling (opposite Anthony Ramos) in the contemporary update for two seasons before the streamer unceremoniously canceled it less than two months after the sophomore run launched. Her credits include The Twilight Zone, Shots Fired, Underground and Boardwalk Empire. On the film side, she recently appeared in Fatherhood, Someone Great, The Weekend and will play an undisclosed role in Jurassic World: Dominion, which is set for a 2022 release. Wise is repped by CAA, ColorCreative and Del Shaw. Author Taddeo exec produces the Showtime adaptation alongside showrunner Laura Eason, Kathy Ciric and Shameless alum Emmy Rossum. Louise Friedberg will direct and exec produce the first two episodes. A first date has not yet been determined. Production begins in the fall.

