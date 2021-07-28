Indian court denies bail of Bollywood star’s husband in porn case





A The Mumbai court yesterday denied the release on bail of Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra, accused of producing pornographic films, police said. The arrest is the latest scandal to hit Kundra, involved in cricket match-fixing charges six years ago. Mumbai Police said the 45-year-old was “the main conspirator” in creating and publishing adult films using internet applications. Police spokesman S. Chaitanya told AFP the businessman would remain in custody after the final hearing, adding: “He was denied bail.” Media reports that Kundra is accused of telling aspiring actresses they could break into Bollywood through her company, Viaan Industries, which allegedly produced pornographic content for Hotshots, an adult-only mobile app. Women were then forced to shoot sex scenes under the pretext of gaining a foothold in the Hindi film industry. US YouTube and TikTok influencer Puneet Kaur said the businessman reached out to her on Instagram this year to ask her to enter a contest on Hotshots. “This man was really attracting people – we literally thought it was spam when he sent me that DM !? The man of Jesus Christ is rotting in jail,” Kaur posted on Instagram last week. Shetty, the 2007 winner of the British reality show “Celebrity Big Brother”, has not commented publicly since her husband’s arrest, but has reportedly told police he is producing “erotica, not porn “and that he was innocent. In 2015, Kundra was banned for life from all cricket-related activities, following a match-fixing investigation while co-owner with Shetty of the highly successful Indian Premier League team, Rajasthan Royals. . India has strict laws against posting and transmitting “obscene material,” but viewing pornography in private is legal. According to adult site Pornhub, the nation of 1.3 billion people was its third largest source of traffic in 2018, behind the United States and Britain. – AFP

