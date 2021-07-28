The magnificent memoir of legendary actor Kabir Bedis is a must-read

By: ASJAD NAZIR

The problem with most celebrity memoirs is that they usually offer an overly fictionalized take on a trip and hide interesting aspects behind a public image.

Fortunately, Kabir Bedi never followed the crowd and made his own way, which led him to detail his extraordinary life in one of the best autobiographies to ever come out of India.

The legendary actor delivers seven uniquely crafted chapters that provide a compelling window into his roller coaster life filled with ups, downs, unexpected turns, heartache, and movie-worthy twists and turns.

The book starts off at top gear and explains how, as a 20-year-old freelance reporter for All India Radio, he used his trickery to secure a 30-minute face-to-face interview with pop group The Beatles.

The beautifully written book traces her life from theater to Bollywood and then to her revolutionary international journey, which included many life-changing moments. The journey through the game in different mediums, languages ​​and countries is interspersed with spicy encounters with countless international names, ranging from prominent Hollywood stars to royalty. This celebrity life is layered with extremely honest tales of personal relationships, love stories, those who let him down, deeply moving moments, and fascinating windows into the world of an actor at different stages of his life. the life.

It also details her various marriages and relationships, most notably with the late actress Parveen Babi, who at the time was considered one of the most beautiful women in the world.

The actor is also honest about bad decisions and fondly recounts the suicide of his son Siddharth, after a battle with schizophrenia.

There is a fascinating glimpse of his inspiring parents. The story also contains some interesting anecdotes related to well-known names, funny stories like when he accidentally got high, and unexpected twists and turns. It’s a mind-boggling human story and one that will connect with every reader on some level.