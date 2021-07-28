Blake Shelton brings Gwen Stefani to CMA Summer Jam





Instead of the annual CMA Fest, fans got to get a taste of what they expected – live music, that is – at the CMA Summer Jam on Tuesday night (July 27). Blake Shelton, in particular, took the opportunity to reserve the fans a memorable surprise during the event: during his set, he brought on stage his new wife, Gwen Stefani. Together, Shelton and Stefani performed their duet “Happy Anywhere”. Footage from the show shows Stefani crawling backstage, swinging another white dress – this time a fun fringe number that was light and perfect for a fun night out on stage with her new husband. The honeymoon glow shone as the two looked each other straight in the eye and sang the song they originally recorded when Stefani was just Shelton’s girlfriend. The couple got married on July 3. Although Stefani recently admitted to Jade Iovine that she was not sure whether to marry Shelton, she has been Of course, she wanted to do a duet with the singer “Sure Be Cool If You Did”. Stefani says that when Shelton initially sent her “Happy Anywhere” and asked her if she would like to join him for the song, she “freaked out.” “My fantasy in my brain would be that we would do a song together,” Stefani told Iovine in the same interview. So far, the two have recorded together four times. Speaking to Iovine, Stefani also hinted that something like his CMA Summer Jam appearance would happen. “It was very natural to go on stage and play with him,” shared Stefani, who surprised the Shelton crowds on several occasions throughout their relationship, including at a recent festival. In addition to Shelton and Stefano, CMA Summer Jam’s first night also featured Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam, Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson and Luke Bryan. A second night of CMA Summer Jam – featuring the Osborne Brothers, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Jon Pardi, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert and Thomas Rhett – is scheduled for Wednesday night (July 28), also at Ascend Amphitheater. ABC will condense the two evenings of entertainment into a three-hour aired version of CMA Summer Jam, scheduled for a date to be specified, as the network did with their CMA Day aired in past years. 10 hottest songs for summer 2021 Newcomers Willie Jones and Walker Hayes are also on the list of earworms we don’t want to give up. Not all hot summer songs have to be a party song, and not all good party songs will make a great summer playlist. Our Top 10 encompasses a range of emotions and experiences. What would summer be without summer love or summer sorrow, or a little nostalgia? Scroll down to see the 10 songs on this list of the hottest summer country songs. It’s part of Taste of Country’s Summer Hot List, an annual report on songs and artists that should be cooked this year.

