Actor-director couples who worked together





Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Leslie Mann and director Judd Apatow tied the knot in 1997 after meeting at an audition for the 1996 film “The Cable Guy”, which he produced. Mann eventually worked with her husband as a director on his films “The 40-Year-Old Virgin”, “Knocked Up”, “Funny People” and “This Is 40”. The children of the couple Maude and Iris also appeared in their films. Taylor Hackford and Helen Mirren Photo: Julien Reynaud / APS-Medias / ABACAPRESS.COM / CP Images Helen Mirren met director Taylor Hackford while working together on the 1985 film “White Nights”. They finally married years later in 1997 and teamed up again in 2010 on the film “Love Ranch” . John Krasinski and Emily Blunt Photo: Arturo Holmes / WireImage / GETTY IMAGES When John Krasinski stepped behind the camera for his horror hit “A Quiet Place”, he asked his wife Emily Blunt to play with him. Blunt returned for the sequel, with Krasinski again in charge. The couple started dating in 2008, getting married in 2010. They have two daughters. Paul Thomas Anderson and Maya Rudolph Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images Director Paul Thomas Anderson and Global “SNL” alumnus Maya Rudolph have been in a long-term relationship since 2001 and have four children together. They worked together on a film for the first time in Anderson’s 2014 film “Inherent Vice”, in which Rudolph had a cameo role. Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw Photo: CP Images Director Steven Spielberg met his wife Kate Capshaw when she played Willie Scott in his 1984 sequel “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. They married in 1991 and raised seven children together. Michel Hazanavicius and Brnice Bejo Photo credit: Fred Duval / FilmMagic / Getty Images Director Michel Hazanavicius and actress Brnice Bejo met while working together on the spy parody “OSS 117: Cairo, Nest of Spies”. They later got married and together performed “The Artist”, winner of an Oscar. They have since worked together on the films “The Search” and “Redoubtable”. Joel Coen and Frances McDormand Photo: Marilla Sicilia / Archive Marilla Sicilia / Portfolio Mondadori via Getty Images It was love from the start for director Joel Coen and Frances McDormand, who met while filming “Blood Simple,” which was the debut feature of the two Oscar-winning artists. They have since made many highly acclaimed films including “Miller’s Crossing”, “Fargo”, “Burn After Reading” and the upcoming “The Tragedy of Macbeth”. Sam Esmail and Emmy Rossum Photo: Lionel Hahn / ABACAPRESS.COM / CP Images Prior to becoming a successful television creator with “Mr. Robot”, director Sam Esmail directed the 2014 independent film “Comet” starring Emmy Rossum from “Shameless”. The two tied the knot in 2017, welcoming their first child in 2021. Esmail is also producing the upcoming miniseries “Angelyne”, starring Rossum. Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for CinemaCon Melissa McCarthy married her longtime boyfriend Ben Falcone in 2005. The two have since appeared together in several films, including “Bridesmaids” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”. Falcone has also directed his wife in several films, such as “Tammy”, “The Boss” and “Thunder Force”. Sam Taylor-Johnson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson Photo: CP Images Director Sam Taylor-Johnson met her future husband Aaron Taylor-Johnson while filming the 2009 John Lennon biopic “Nowhere Boy.” They married in 2012 and have since reworked together on the movie “A Million Little Pieces”. Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams Photo: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Michelle Williams married director Thomas Kail in 2020, with whom she worked on the television series “Fosse / Verdon”. The couple welcomed their first child together later that year. Paul WS Anderson and Milla Jovovich Photo: Getty Images Milla Jovovich met director Paul WS Anderson while working together on the 2002 video game adaptation “Resident Evil”. They eventually married in 2009 and worked together on a number of “Resident Evil” sequels, as well as “The Three Musketeers” and “Monster Hunter” in 2020. Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Photo: Bruce Glikas / WireImage / GETTY IMAGES Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor first met while directing the pilot of the 199 television series “Heat Vision and Jack” and were married in 2000. Stiller has since directed Taylor in “Zoolander”, its sequel and “Tropic Thunder”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://etcanada.com/photos/803953/actor-director-couples-who-have-worked-together/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos