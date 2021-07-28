Prison Break actor Wentworth Miller reveals his autism diagnosis in an emotional post. Read

Wentworth Miller, who is best known for Prison Break, took to Instagram to reveal he has autism. The actor wrote that it was a shock, but not a surprise as he was officially diagnosed as an adult. Wentworth wrote a long note on re-examining five decades of lived experience through a new lens and admitted it will take time to do so.

Taking to Instagram, Wentworth Miller wrote: Like everyone else, life in quarantine has taken things from me. But in the calm / seclusion, I found unexpected gifts. This fall marks 1 year since I received my informal diagnosis of autism. Preceded by a self-diagnosis. Follow-up of a formal diagnosis. It was a long and imperfect process that needed updating. IMO. I am a middle aged man. Not a 5 year old. And (it’s an “both / and”) I recognize that access to a diagnosis is a privilege that many do not enjoy. Let’s say it was a shock. But not a surprise (sic).

The 49-year-old actor continued, There’s a now-familiar cultural narrative (in which I participated) that goes, The public figure shares A, B, and C publicly, dedicates the platform to D, E, and F. Good for them. And (it’s a two / and) that’s not necessarily what’s going to happen here. I don’t know enough about autism. (There is a lot to know.) Right now my work looks like an evolution of my understanding. Re-examine 5 decades of lived experience through a new lens. It will take time (sic).