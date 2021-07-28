Sunset Chrishell Stause Sale, Jason Oppenheim Dating

Office romance! Chrishell Stause and boss Jason oppenheim are dating after Sell ​​the sunset throws a recent trip to Italy.

Chrishell and I became close friends and it developed into an amazing relationship, said Oppenheim, 44.Us weekly Wednesday July 28. I care about her deeply and was very happy together.

Stause, 40, shared an Instagram gallery of photos from the trip on Wednesday, which included Marie fitzgerald and husband Romain Bonnet as good as Brett Oppenheim and girlfriend Tina Louise.

While some photos included the entire group, the last two shots showed the estate agent and group co-founder Oppenheim, 44. In one, she kissed his head, while the second showed him stroking her neck. The JLo effect, she captioned the gallery.

Louise, for her part, commented on the photos, Awwwww !!!! Congratulations guys !! Finally IG official, while Jasons twin Brett added, I love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.

Jason, for his part, simply commented with a red heart emoji while Bonnett, 26, wrote, So happy for you guys! Finally, people will hopefully stop with Jason and Mary.

Before Fitzgerald, 32, married the model, she briefly dated Jason, which comes up often on the reality show. The couple, who lived together with two dogs, Zelda and Niko, stayed close after their split and she continued to work for her business.

Fitzgerald also commented on the Instagram post, writing: Nothing makes me more excited than seeing two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!

Season 3 of Sell ​​the sunset chronic Stauses separated from Justin hartley. the It’s us actor, 44, filed for divorce after two years of marriage in November 2019. After competing on Dancing with the stars Last fall, the actress briefly dated a professional dancer Keo Motsepe, but the couple broke up in February after three months together.

Earlier this month, she opened up about the ups and downs of dating after divorce.

Even those blue checks, I’m probably not even going to respond, she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast of receiving DMs from verified Instagram members. [I take] the compliment. But I’m very clumsy with this stuff. It makes me feel like a clumsy teenager again. Like, what are you saying?

The reality TV star added, [Recently] I was like, OK, maybe I’ll try to go online and do this route. I’m just trying to stay open to anything, she said. We never know. I meet new clients and do stuff, but I don’t think IG DM is probably going to be the way it’s going to be.

The podcast host commented on the soap opera’s star post on Wednesday, writing, OMG CHRISHELL !!!!!!!!! You on my pod yeah I’m totally single, kravis gives me hope that YOU LIVE IT! Stause responded shyly, I wanted to tell you so badly.

In November 2020, Jason said Us weekly exclusively that Stause, Fitzgerald and Blacksmith Blacksmith has to endorse the girls I’m dating, adding that he also wants to endorse the romantic choices of Days of Our Lives alumni.

Whether she likes it or not, she gets it and I think she would expect it, he joked about Stauses’ future boyfriend. [Shed know] that I definitely would, I think Mary and I should definitely meet him, in terms of guys. I mean, she always makes a good decision and is with a really solid guy.

Scroll through the photos to see more photos from the Stauses Italy getaway with Jason: