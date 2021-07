Slipknot directs tributes to Joey Jordison | Entertainment

The comrades of Joey Jordison’s Slipknot group paid tribute to the late star. The former drummer of the band ‘Before I Forget’ unfortunately passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 46 on Monday (07/26/21). In a statement, Joeys ‘family said: Joeys’ death left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable grief. “For those who knew Joey, included his quick wit, gentle personality, giant heart, and love for all things family and music. “Joey’s family have asked that friends, fans and the media naturally respect our need for privacy and peace during this incredibly difficult time.” The cause of death is not known at this time. However, tributes continue to pour in for the much-loved musician who was a founding member of the heavy metal band with Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Jim Root and Shawn Clown Crahan putting their social media activity on hiatus after the tragedy. news by posting a black square on each of their profiles. Papa Roach tweeted: S ***. RIP to Brother Joey Jordison. I love you, my brother.” Skunk Anansie skin wrote: “RIP @thejoeyjordison. “One of the fiercest and most entertaining bands we’ve ever played with. What a drummer! Rock has lost another legend #joeyjordison #slipknot.” Triviums Alex Ben idolized the drummer and admitted he owes him “a lot”. He said: I have no words, to call it an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every movement behind the kit. I owe so much to Joey Jordison and I could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. TO TEAR APART. Metallica – with whom Joey had performed live – shared a snap of rocker and frontman James Hetfield on stage and captioned the Facebook post: “RIP brother.” Joey was 20 when he became a founding member of Slipknot in 1995 alongside Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan and Paul ‘the Pig’ Gray. Their first album Mate. Food. To kill. Repeat. dropped out on Halloween 1996 and they became one of the iconic heavy metal bands. Joey has written a number of Slipknot’s most memorable songs, including Gematria (The Killing Name) and My Plague. Although the group eventually grew to include nine member Joey, The Pig and The Clown were part of the group until Paul died of an overdose in 2010. Aside from his success with Slipknot, Joey was also the guitarist for horror punk band Murderdolls, which also included the solo metal star on Wednesday the 13th. Joey left Slipknot in 2013 and formed Scar the Martyr for whom he played drums between 2013 and 2016, when the band disbanded. Prior to his death, Joey played for the blackened multinational death metal supergroup Sinsaenum, which also included Frdric Leclercq of DragonForce, Sean Zatorsky of Daath, and Attila Csihar of Mayhem.

