West Hollywood executives release plans for drag award winner

Almost a year after West Hollywood City Council approved the creation of a laureate, staff in the LGBTQ enclave in Southern California came up with a proposal on how to launch the post in November. It will be the first such representative for drag artists and LGBTQ nightlife issues established by a U.S. municipality.

San Francisco could become the second, as the idea is being discussed by city hall officials and could be put forward later this year. As the Bay Area Reporter previously noted, the concept of having an ambassador for the local drag community was first proposed in the draft version of the groundbreaking San Francisco project. LGBTQ + Cultural Heritage Strategy released in 2018.

The final document, filled with a myriad of ideas to preserve and strengthen San Francisco’s LGBTQ community, was released and delivered to the supervisory board last August. It has not yet been officially presented to supervisors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

After reading the BAR drag winner’s suggestion, gay West Hollywood resident Scott Schmidt brought it to the attention of City Councilor Lauren Meister. Seeing this as a way to boost local nightlife spots and drag performers whose incomes have been hit by the health crisis, Meister co-sponsored a resolution supporting the establishment of the post with the former gay city councilor. John Duran, who lost his candidacy for re-election last November.

The council voted unanimously 5-0 on Oct. 19 in favor of the idea and asked city staff to spell out details on how to select someone for the role. Staff will present their proposal to council at its Monday August 2 meeting, where a suggestion from the city’s lesbian and gay advisory council that $ 10,000 for the production of an extensive social media campaign including posts of public interest and photos will also be under consideration by council.

Similar to the West Hollywood Poet Laureate program designed to act as a champion of poetry, language, and the arts, the drag winner will be in an honorary position responsible for attending various business and civic functions, attending meetings and business events, and lead one or more projects that raise awareness of drag culture, through the staff report.

“This honorary post would serve as an ambassador for businesses in West Hollywood, particularly businesses in the city’s historic LGBT district, and promote arts and culture in West Hollywood,” he said. “The Drag Laureate would serve to highlight and promote the contributions of drag artists in West Hollywood by acting as an ambassador to the city’s businesses.”

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Los Angeles LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce both provided commentary to the city on the program. The person selected as the drag winner would serve a two-year term from November 2021 to October 2023.

They would be expected to attend and participate in six big West Hollywood corporate open / cuttings, West Hollywood chamber mixers, or events to support local West Hollywood businesses. The person should also organize an annual event to promote drag culture, such as a panel discussion or a performance workshop.

What could turn out to be the most controversial aspect of the proposal is that city staff want to review all of the official drag winner’s schedules – they would be required to perform at three city events. during their reign – to ensure their “adequacy before execution.” “

The staff proposal calls for an honorarium of $ 5,000 each year for the winner of the drag, which is $ 2,000 more per year than the poet laureate. The increase in allowance is due to the increased scope of the award winner position, such as the required number of appearances and the costs associated with hiring artists for their events.

The fees for each year would be distributed in increments of $ 1,250 based on benchmarks established in an agreement between the city and the selected person. Staff also propose that the city cover installation costs, technical costs, and create promotional material on behalf of the drag winner’s events.

Drag performers eligible for consideration must show they have “a significant connection to the city of West Hollywood,” according to the staff report. They could either live or work in the city; regularly volunteer with a community program serving the city; or have organized or participated in several events co-sponsored by and / or taking place in West Hollywood.

Anyone adapting the requirements is invited to apply for the position and will be required to submit a three minute video sample of his dragging job. If the details of the drag winner’s program are approved by city council next week, the window to apply will be August 30 from 8 a.m. to September 30 at 6 p.m.

A nine-member selection committee would recommend one of the candidates to city council for approval at its November 1 meeting. It would be made up of two municipal employees; a commissioner for arts and cultural affairs; one person from the city’s lesbian and gay advisory council and its transgender advisory council; representatives from the city and LGBT chambers of Los Angeles; and two West Hollywood business owners.

Monday’s board meeting begins at 6 p.m. The complete agenda with the staff report for the competition winner position and information on how to virtually attend the meeting can be here.

