Can’t date a doppelganger

Is that you, Brad Pitt? No, he’s just a father from Oxford, England.

Nathan Meads is a single dad who works as a ground worker but moonlights as a Brad Pitt impersonator.

Meads, 35, looks suspiciously like Pitt, 57, and told Jam Press how difficult it is to date women obsessed with the Oscar-winning actress. The father-of-two revealed he started working as an impersonator three years ago after many people commented on his likeness.

“I was first told when I was 20 that I looked like Brad Pitt and it continued for about 10 years, but I still didn’t care about that,” he said.

“Some people would say that I must have been related to him or that my mother must have had an affair with him,” he added. “A lot of people, even now, will do a double take as they walk past me or ask me for a photo, although some of them take photos without me realizing it.”

Nathan Meads Jam Press / @ bradpitt_lookalike

Meads said it took years for her to figure out how to make her likeness work for her.

“While hundreds of people told me I looked like him, I never did anything about it, but it became a constant that everywhere I went people said it,” said Meads, adding that he had sent photos to four different lookalikes. agencies willing to work with him.

Brad pitt MovieMagic

Meads was even contacted by Dorien Rose, the famous lookalike of Angelina Jolie who wanted to collaborate with him. He earns between 250 and 500 (about $ 350 to $ 690 in US dollars) per look-alike concert.

But when it comes to dating, Meads admitted that it is quite difficult to find love because of the way she looks.

Meads explained that it’s hard to date women when he looks like the “Fight Club” star. “I’m not looking for my Angelina,” he said. Jam Press / @ bradpitt_lookalike

“I get picked on a lot by women,” he said. “Some of them just can’t believe how much I look like him and some of them accuse me of ‘cat fishing.’ People always try to video call me live on my Instagram because that they don’t think I’m real.

While he has tried dating apps, some women accuse him of having fake profiles and others will “literally start stalking him”.

Meads said women had stalked him before. Jam Press / @ bradpitt_lookalike

“I just deleted my dating profiles and remain single,” he said. “Anyway, I’m not really looking for love and I don’t want to settle down because my daughters are my world and my top priority. I’m not looking for my Angelina.

His status as a doppelgnger also earned him a few invitations to red carpet events where he met other famous faces. Before the coronavirus pandemic forced the world to go on lockdown in March 2020, he went to the Glamor Awards in London as well as other fashion events.

Meads said an Angelina Jolie impersonator contacted him to work together. Jam Press / @ bradpitt_lookalike

He then joked that people are “always so surprised at his humility and down to earth attitude.” “I just think we’re all the same and I just got blessed with this beautiful appearance,” he said.

While Meads and Pitt have yet to meet face to face, the lookalike is hoping they will one day. “I’m a big fan of Brad Pitt and I think he’s a great actor. He plays all of his roles brilliantly and seems like a real gentleman and a family man, so we have that in common, even though we have very different bank balances, ”Meads joked.