Actor Rick Aiello, son of Danny Aiello, died at 65





Rick aiello CBS via Getty Actor Rick Aiello, who starred in The Sopranos, Twin peaks and Do the right thing alongside his father, late Danny aiello, is dead. He was 65 years old. Rick’s wife Arlene confirmed the news to Hollywood journalist Tuesday, telling the media that her husband had died the day before from pancreatic cancer at a hospital in Warwick, New York. His older brother, stunt coordinator Danny Aiello III, also died of pancreatic cancer in 2010. Rick had over 60 acting credits in his career, starting with an appearance in the 1984s The silent madness and including roles in Sex and the City, The Closer, LA Law, Tales from the Crypt, Ugly Betty, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and more. Her most recent credit was for 2016 Nobody is perfect. Danny Aiello and Rick Aiello Charles Eshelman / FilmMagic RELATED: Do the right thing and Dreamer Actor Danny Aiello dies at 86 Rick worked with Spike lee twice, in collaboration with the director in Do the right thing, in which he played Officer Long. He then reprized the role in Lee’s 1991 film. Jungle fever. Rick is also known to play The Sopranos‘Ray-Ray D’Abaldo. The actor and his father Danny starred together in Do the right thing, both also appearing in the TV series Dellaventura and later starred in the 1998 film A state of mind in Brooklyn. Rick has also worked with his father on films like 29th Street, Brooklyn Lobster, Meet me, and Harlem Nights. Danny, who was known for his roles in Dreamer and The Godfather: Part II, died in 2019 from infection following treatment for a sudden illness. The Oscar-nominated actor was 86 years old. Rick is survived by his wife, their two children Ricky Jr. and Tori, his brother Jamie, his sister Stacey and his mother Sandy.

