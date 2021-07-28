2,021 Hula Hoops Fill Incredible Hollywood Exposure – NBC Los Angeles





What there is to know JAPAN HOUSE in Hollywood, 6801 Hollywood Boulevard

Until September 6, 2021; free entry

The exhibition also includes a section dedicated to Tokyo 2020 The theme of “reconnecting” has been strong, sweet and most certainly moving as the summer of 2021 unfolds. For many, seeing an old friend again after months of separation over a pandemic resulted in a poignant and deep reunion, a rapprochement that cemented the bonds that formed the friendship in the first place. But reconnecting on a much larger level, with oneness in mind and in heart, is also happening. And that’s just the goal that the Japanese artist Kengo Kito undertook with its inaugural exhibition in the United States, which is now on view at Japan House at Hollywood. The inventive visionary assembled 2,021 hoops, in shades of red, blue, yellow, pink, orange and green, in a colossal and connected swirl of colors. The name of the uplifting and ambitious work of art? “RECONNECTION: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito.” It is an oversized installation that is both incredibly pleasing to the eye and moving to the mind, as the viewer reflects on the work’s message: “Now is the time to heal, reconnect, and find love.” comprehension. “ Hoops have always been interesting materials to work with, as they are universal items that are used by children and adults all over the world. It’s not just circles but also lines and it’s possible to keep connecting them endlessly, Kito said. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, connections between people were disrupted and weakened. In my work with JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles, I want to create a visual expression of the idea that our world is made up of ‘connections’,” Kito continued. “This installation represents the hope that people will find ways to reconnect again. Making this remote hoop exhibit from Japan offered me new challenges as an artist and encouraged me to re-imagine distance and connecting in this new era. “ The exhibition, presented in two parts, also includes a space dedicated to Tokyo 2020. Admission to “RECONNECTION: A Vision of Unity by Kengo Kito” is free and walk-ins are welcome.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/the-scene/2021-connected-hula-hoops-fill-a-unity-themed-exhibit/2652444/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos