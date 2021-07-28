Disney Flick ‘Jungle Cruise’ is based on Disneyland RideExBulletin

NPR’s Noel King talks to new movie co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Jungle cruise. The film hits theaters on Friday.

NOEL KING, HOST:

When Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson started planning his latest adventure film, which takes place on the Amazon River 100 years ago, he already knew who he wanted to play with. He had never met Emily Blunt, but he loved her in “The Devil Wears Prada”. To get her on board, he recorded a video in an attempt to convince her that making a movie based on a ride at Disneyland was a solid idea.

DWAYNE JOHNSON: It was a real hit in the dark. And it was like a real gut test and gut call when I sent this video to her. And I was very direct and frank and I said, I would like you to make this movie. I don’t think there is anyone else on this Earth who could play that part, that Indiana Jones woman, like you can.

KING: And she never answered.

JOHNSON: To get a null answer …

(LAUGH)

EMILY BLUNT: It was hurtful.

JOHNSON: It was – yeah, it was so cruel.

BLUNT: It was a little cruel.

JOHNSON: (Laughs).

KING: But then she read the script, and she actually really liked it. The two are now good friends. And “Jungle Cruise,” the movie, hits theaters Friday. Dwayne plays Frank, a skipper on a dilapidated riverboat, and Emily plays Lily, the scientist who hires him to take him to the Amazon. This being an adventure film, things go horribly wrong. There are accidents and falls. At one point, they are swinging through the jungle on a vine.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “JUNGLE CRUISE”)

JOHNSON: (Like Frank Wolff) Come on, I’ve got you, pants (ph). Trust me. Wait.

BLUNT: (as Lily Houghton) Frank. Frank, understand.

JOHNSON: (Like Frank Wolff) I got it.

BLUNT: (as Lily Houghton) Frank.

JOHNSON: (Like Frank Wolff) I don’t understand.

BLUNT: It was really done in the free-spirited tone of those movies where you don’t have skillful action stars. They fall in their face, and they’re scared of everything, and they’re human, and he’s untrustworthy and unreliable. They’re kind of imperfectly perfect characters. And there they are, stuck together on a boat. And that’s just a recipe for such hilarity and disaster. And that’s right – it was Heaven, Heaven to do it.

KING: There is something a little bit crazy about an entire movie based on a ride at Disneyland. You shake your head. You say it’s not crazy.

JOHNSON: No.

KING: What’s the call? What was the call?

JOHNSON: I agree with you.

KING: (Laughs).

JOHNSON: I’m saying you’re absolutely right. He is. Vanity is wild when you think about it, especially a Disneyland attraction that has been beloved and iconic over the years. 1955, when the doors of Disneyland open, Jungle Cruise is Walt Disney’s baby. So, you know, the responsibility and magnitude of this opportunity has not been lost on Emily and I and Jaume, our manager, and everyone involved.

KING: Dwayne, I wanted to ask you a question about a ritual I read to you before I released a new movie.

JOHNSON: Oh-oh.

KING: You said you take the time to think about your life, even the painful parts of your life …

JOHNSON: Yeah.

KING: … to grow up.

BLUNT: Really?

JOHNSON: Yeah.

KING: What have you been thinking about this week? You seem to be having a good time.

BLUNT: Oh, I didn’t know that. This is news for me.

JOHNSON: Yeah. I become reflective.

BLUNT: Yeah?

JOHNSON: Contemplative.

BLUNT: Contemplative. He is very contemplative. Those things people don’t realize about Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

JOHNSON: (Laughs).

KING: What did you envision this week?

JOHNSON: Just where I’m from and the trip and, you know, the kid who – when I was 8, to use a movie analogy, I first saw “Indiana Jones”, a theater. sold out. I sat right in the first row. I was like, wow. I want to be that. But I also wanted to be (laughs) Richard Pryor. And I also want to be …

(LAUGH)

JOHNSON: So this trip from that kid to, you know, the kid that was a teenager that got kicked out of Hawaii – we got kicked off the island because we couldn’t pay the rent. And the rent was $ 180 per week. I will never forget him. And then to that and I’m, you know, in that movie with Emily. And so I start to think in those terms because it just helps keep things grounded …

BLUNT: Grateful.

JOHNSON: … And grateful and without pressure and just …

BLUNT: And weirdly not stuck in Hollywood, you know?

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: Like, if you can …

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: … Free yourself from this …

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: … So it’s all about gratitude. And then you can really watch your movie and go, watch what we did.

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: Like, look what we did.

JOHNSON: What really matters, I think, is the dream and the journey it took to get here. And then there we are.

KING: I’ve always assumed that actors really like going to the movies, that besides doing the thing, you probably like going to the theater and going out and, like, so …

BLUNT: I ​​love it. I love it.

KING: Yeah. I had read that you were sort of – you sort of sneak in there with a hat and (laughs) …

BLUNT: Yeah.

KING: … Sit with the people.

BLUNT: I ​​can fit in. I am small. I can fit in, and that’s great.

(LAUGH)

BLUNT: This one …

KING: So …

BLUNT: … is not mixable. We found it out.

JOHNSON: I’m elusive.

KING: This one is not mixable.

BLUNT: He’s adamant. He don’t know the – he never knew the word quiet.

JOHNSON: They’re like, who’s human …

BLUNT: Who is …

JOHNSON: … With the horse’s neck …

(LAUGH)

JOHNSON: … And the bald head and …

KING: Who is it …

BLUNT: And also …

JOHNSON: It’s the Rock.

KING: … Giant?

BLUNT: … people would be so pissed off if they were sitting behind you. They would be so pissed off.

JOHNSON: (Laughs).

BLUNT: For example, you would make people angry and cause a riot. But you like it. You can not do that. You should go with, like, a bag over your head or something, or all over your body.

KING: So we’ve just had a year. Like, we did 16 months without a cinema, basically. And for people who love movies, it was really, really dark. When you think about the future of movies – we hear people say things like, it’s all going to be streamed at home on your laptop – what do you think the future of movies is for? Not Hollywood. Forget Hollywood. The movies, the movies, the movies, that we love.

JOHNSON: Do you want to take it?

BLUNT: I ​​think …

JOHNSON: Come on.

BLUNT: I ​​think we’re figuring out the roadmap now. I really do. I don’t think any of us have the answers. And this year, my two biggest movies of my career both definitely came out during a kind of post-pandemic feeling. But yet, people are still sort of – there’s a – yeah, there’s a little bit of caution. There is a bit of uncertainty ahead. But I think these films come out with a burst of hope. And I think what has become evident is people’s passion for cinema.

JOHNSON: And that’s really well said.

BLUNT: Thanks, Toots.

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: You know what’s funny? I talked about it a lot, I think there was a feeling, like, oh cinema is dead if we just go streaming and – but actually the box office and opening weekend can be so gladiators if it’s just theatrical only. And so films on which I have built my whole career, like “The devil wears Prada”, “Sicario”, these kinds of average budgets, these small films, which without the box office of the gladiators, if we can celebrate streamers as being a precious part of seeing, like, really nice movies, so maybe we can go back to that sort of ’70s era of having some really artistic movies that somehow aren’t organized and twisted to be like, how do we get these bums out of seats, you know?

JOHNSON: Yeah.

BLUNT: So I think there’s also a celebration that we don’t have to warp every movie to the box office now. And that’s not a bad thing.

JOHNSON: No, not at all. I like this.

KING: I love optimism. I do.

(LAUGH)

KING: Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson. The movie is “Jungle Cruise”. Thank you both very much for taking the time. It was really fun.

BLUNT: Thanks.

JOHNSON: Guys, thank you very much.

BLUNT: Thank you very much.

(EXTRACT FROM AL BOWLLY “CLOSE YOUR EYES”)

