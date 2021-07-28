Bon Jovi and Sinatra to have rest stops in NJ, but Bruce Springsteen declines “respectively”





A New Jersey Hall of Fame official said Bruce Springsteen was offered a rest area, but “respectfully declined to have a service area named after him.” (Mike Coppola / Getty Images for the Bob Woodruff Foundation)

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPIX) Do you want to stop at Sinatra, Bon Jovi or Whitney Houston? It’s a decision New Jerseyers will have to make in the years to come after the state announced it would rename the Garden State Parkway rest areas after various New Jersey icons from the scene, from screen and sports. The state toll authority on Tuesday approved the name of nine Parkway service areas in honor of such figures as revolutionary baseball player Larry Doby, rocker Jon Bon Jovi and the late actor James Gandolfini. Virginia Gov. Northam examining possible mask changes following updated CDC guidelines

Everything is done in collaboration with the New Jersey Hall of Fame. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy added it was part of a larger effort to showcase local heroes. It’s about showcasing the greatness of New Jersey, said Governor Phil Murphy. This is the first part of an extensive statewide exhibition of New Jersey heroes across our state. From military heroes on the Battleship New Jersey to historical figures on the New Jersey Turnpike to pioneers of science and technology at Newark Penn Station, the people of New Jersey will be proud of our contributions to society and the world. Frank Sinatra, Jon Bon Jovi and Whitney Houston are just a few of the nine celebrities honored with their own rest areas in New Jersey. (Photo / s: AP) Grammy-winning singer Whitney Houston; Toni Morrison, Nobel Prize-winning author; and perhaps New Jersey’s most famous native son, Frank Sinatra. One name noticeably absent from the authority’s list is Bruce Springsteen, but it wasn’t a slight one. A New Jersey Hall of Fame official said he was offered a rest area but “respectfully refused to have a service area named after him.” “It should be noted, however, that Bruce has been very supportive of the New Jersey Hall of Fame over the years and is an integral part of the fabric of the Hall,” spokeswoman Natasha Alagarasan said, adding that Springsteen himself had inducted other Hall of Fame members in recent years. Hanover Gives Residents $ 3 Baseball Tickets for 300th Anniversary

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority board of commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to rename the nine service areas in honor of the following New Jersey notables. Montvale: James Gandolfini service area

Brookdale North: Larry Doby service area

Brookdale South: Connie Chung Service Area

Opel: Whitney Houston service area

Cheesequake: Jon Bon Jovi service area

Monmouth: Judy Blume service area

Forked river: Celia Cruz service area

Atlantic: Frank Sinatra Service Area

Ocean view: Toni Morrison service area

