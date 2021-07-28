The best police officers in Bollywood – EasternEye

Mardaani

By: ASJAD NAZIR

A COUNTDOWN OF THE TWENTY MOST MEMORABLE SUPER COPS IN HINDI CINEMA HISTORY

THE detective genre has been hot in Bollywood with movies like the recently released thriller Radhe: your most wanted Bhai.

Police stories have become so popular that director Rohit Shetty has created a super cop universe, with law enforcement officers from different films teaming up in the upcoming blockbuster. Sooryavanshi.

With many more crime thrillers on the way, Eye of the East saw this as a perfect opportunity to create a sneak peek of the top 20 most memorable Bollywood cops of all time.

20. Additional SP Ayan Ranjan – Article 15 (2019): Critical and commercial success saw Ayushmann Khurrana take on the role of a police officer stationed in a village tasked with locating the missing girls. He must fight against the division of castes to solve what turns out to be a heinous crime and

therefore with an intelligence rarely seen in Hindi cinema.

19. Police Superintendent Abha Mathur Jai Gangaajal (2016): Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars as one of the greatest female super cops of all time in 2003 crime drama sequel Gangaajal and exudes raw power in every scene. Instead of being a soft touch, Priyankas’ character fearlessly takes on the villains of the film and gives them a much needed rude awakening.

18. Inspector Sangram Bhalerao – Simba (2018): Ranveer Singh terribly assumes the role of the corrupt policeman, affectionately known as Simmba, who soon sees the error of his ways and sets out on the path of redemption. He adds an electro-charged energy in the role of livewire, which is from the same detective universe as the movies. Singham and Sooryavanshi.

17. Inspector Sadhu Agashe – Ab Tak Chhappan (2004) : The serious crime thriller saw Nana Patekar take on the role of a down-to-earth cop with a reputation for taking down villainous dead in dating. He balances that killer demeanor with a softer side. Patekars’ flawless performance proved popular and would lead to the pragmatic cop’s return for a gritty sequel in 2015.

16. SP Namrata Singh – Phool Bane Angaray (1991): The dynamite drama saw Rekha deliver an explosive performance as a widow who joins the police in revenge on the villains who murdered her crime-fighting husband. His transformation from a weeping widow to a brave cop on a deadly mission to take down the bad guys was awesome. The actress generated power with her performance.

15. Police Inspector Arjun Singh – Satyamev Jayate (1987): Vinod Khanna has made a winning comeback in Bollywood after a long hiatus with this fantastic role of a fearless cop trying to unravel a mystery that has destroyed his reputation. The actor delivers one of the best performances of his career in this remake of the film Malayalam Aavanazhi (1986) and showed the public that he still has the power to star.

14. Ajit Singh – Pratigya (1975): He might be the only fake cop on the list, but he’s no less memorable. Dharmendra plays an illiterate truck driver who takes on the identity and arms of a policeman on his way to a village, so he can defeat an evil enemy. He mixes comedy and action well with a role that provided audiences with many memorable moments like the Unforgettable Song Principal Jat Yamla Pagla Deewana.

13. Inspector General Meera Deshmukh – Drishyam (2015): Tabu delivers an impressive performance as Senior Police Inspector trying to locate his missing son, who has potentially been murdered and targets a prime suspect. She adds gravity to the role of a determined officer who will do whatever it takes and is a perfect opponent for the cunning family man (Ajay Devgn) who tries to protect his daughter.

12. DCP Anant Kumar Shrivastav Khakee (2004) : The brilliant Bollywood thriller had a plethora of law enforcement officers and the star was perfectly portrayed by Amitabh Bachchan. He plays an aging cop who leads a deadly mission and must face an unexpected enemy. The legendary actor delivers a dynamite performance from a brave policeman, who doesn’t let age stop him from being a mad hero.

11. Ajay Singh Rathod Sarfaroch (1999): One of the top rated Bollywood crime dramas on IMDB saw Aamir Khan take on the role of a police officer battling deadly criminals and battling his own demons from the past. Aamir Khan received rave reviews for his performance on several levels, which made the film a huge success and gave him a great role.

10. Thakur Baldev Singh Sholay (1975): He may have spent most of the movie wrapped in a shawl, but Sanjeev Kumars’ character was a cop and we see him in action during a flashback. Even though he is forced into retirement, a burning desire for revenge and justice remains. The actor put his heart and soul into the film, which broke all box office records when it was released.

9. Ram Singh Ram lakhan (1989): There have been many Bollywood movies about Brothers Across the Law and this one ranks among the best. Jackie Shroff stars as a righteous cop who fearlessly takes on bad guys and tries to bring his brother back to the dark side. Its steely presence gives the blockbuster a backbone.

8. Inspector Bajirao Singham – Singham (2011): The remake of the Tamil movie Singam (2010) saw Ajay Devgn take on the incendiary role of a fearless cop, who has superhero abilities and the kind of bravery that set the screen on fire. He would reprise the role in the hit sequel Singham’s Return (2014) and the successful spin-off Simmba (2018). He will also be seen in the crime drama Sooryavanshi, which adds another super cop to the same universe.

7. Sub-Inspector Ravi Verma Deewaar (1975): While all eyes are on Amitabh Bachchan in the classic crime drama, Shashi Kapoors’ portrayal of the conscientious police officer was just as important in the powerful story of the brothers on opposite sides of the law. His good cop balances the anti-hero played by Bachchan beautifully well and results in iconic moments like the my paas maa hai dialogue, which remains one of the most significant in the history of cinema.

6. Police Sub-Inspector Anant Velankar – Ardh Satya (1983): Om Puri delivers an electric performance as a policeman confronted with the evil that surrounds him and forced to take justice into his own hands. The explosive thriller surprised audiences and would become a favorite with real cops due to its realism.

5. Inspector of CID Shekhar CID (1956): Perhaps Bollywood’s first great big cop was played by Dev Anand in this unforgettable thriller movie directed by Raj Khosla. He brings real swagger to his role as a murder investigator in a film that helped shape a genre that is still massively popular today. His police officer would influence many who followed over the following decades.

4. Principal Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy Mardaani (2014): The best-placed policewoman, fabulously played by the fantastic Rani Mukerji, is fearless, extremely fierce, and has a memorable fight with the villain in the finale. She would return for a sequel and a third installment is on its way as there’s no one like the glass ceiling breaking Shivani Shivaji Roy.

3. Chulbul Pandey Dabangg (2010): The escape action artist saw Salman Khan deliver a memorable performance as a fearless cop, unafraid to step outside the bounds of the law. The comedic side added an extra layer to the role and such was his popularity that Chulbul Pandey would return for two sequels.

2. DCP Ashwini Kumar Shakti (1982): Legendary actor Dilip Kumar has made a winning comeback in cinema after a long hiatus as a devoted police officer who engages in a fatal collision with his son. Besides the powerful performance, what really sets this role apart is that the law enforcement officer was older and just as heroic.

1. Inspector Vijay Khanna Zanjeer (1973): The explosive role of an angry cop turned Amitabh Bachchan into an overnight superstar and introduced action to Bollywood in a big way. Interestingly, a slew of major stars including Raaj Kumar, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Dev Anand had turned down the game-changing role. Their loss was Bachchan’s gain and that would influence most of the action movies that followed in one way or another.

A cop who breaks all records

NO discussion of the Bollywood cops is complete without Jagdish Raj. The late Bollywood actor holds the world record for playing a cop in the most films. Although he has portrayed a villain at times, he appeared as a cop in 144 mind-blowing films across different decades and has become synonymous with the khaki uniform. Having played this role from the 1950s to the 1990s, he is rightly considered the most prolific onscreen cop in history, so he deserves a big salute.