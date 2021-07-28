Dusty Hill, bassist and founding member of ZZ Top, dies at 72

One of rock’s most iconic trios has lost a limb.

Dusty Hill, bassist of Top ZZ for over 50 years, died Wednesday. He was 72 years old.

Hills comrades Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons confirmed the news on Wednesday in a statement that said, We are saddened by the news today that our companion, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at his home in Houston, TX. We, as well as legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will regret your unwavering presence, your good nature and your enduring commitment to providing this monumental background to the Top ”. We will be forever connected to this Blues Shuffle in C. We will miss you very much, amigo.

No cause of death has been given, but Hill has had hip problems since falling on the band’s tour bus in August 2014, followed by surgery and extensive physical rehabilitation.

Last weekend, the group announced that Hill would miss some scheduled shows due to a hip problem and replaced him on stage with their long-standing guitar technology.

Hill has struggled with health issues over the years. In 2000 he was diagnosed with hepatitis C and shortly before his first hip injury in 2014, he had to undergo surgery to remove kidney stones.

Originally from Dallas, musician born Joe Michael Hill began his career. In 2016 he said Magazine reserved for bassists that he started singing for money at the age of 8, but at the age of 13 his brothers’ band needed a bass player and he was recruited.