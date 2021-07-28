Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi retires – The Hollywood Reporter





Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi is expected to retire at the end of the year, with Sean Gamble, CFO & COO, appointed as Zoradi’s successor effective January 1, 2022. A Hollywood veteran who previously ran distribution at Disney, Zoradi is widely admired and the news of his retirement has rocked major studios as the main suppliers of films to movie chains. He will remain on the company’s board of directors until 2024. Until Zoradi’s departure, Gamble was appointed chairman and will serve as CEO and chairman from early 2022. Cinemark said Zoradi will work closely with Gamble and the management team over the next five years. months to ensure a smooth transition. Zoradi became CEO of the movie chain in 2015 and is committed to turning viewers away from alternatives like Netflix and other digital platforms by installing luxury reclining seats and new dining options in its theaters. But the third-largest theater circuit in the United States behind AMC Theaters and Regal has been hit hard by the pandemic as Cinemark faced theater closures and reopens nationwide. Gamble will take over from Zoradi as the exhibition industry experiences even greater upheaval as major studios have started to shift big budgets to premium video on demand, a platform that took hold during the decade. COVID-19 crisis with a burst of the traditional theatrical window. Cinemark and other major exhibitors have ongoing negotiations with their major studio suppliers on the conditions and structures of the evolving cinema window. After the pandemic, Zoradi and other film circuit leaders predicted that major studios will return to a more traditional and extended theatrical window in 2022.

