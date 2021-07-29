Entertainment
Actor Wentworth Miller reveals autism diagnosis, reignites conversation about adults on the spectrum – CBS New York
NEW YORK (CBSNew York) – One in 54 children in the United States is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. More and more adults are realizing that they too are part of the spectrum.
Jessica Moore of CBS2 examines how an actor’s public admission reignites the autism conversation.
“Prison Break” actor Wentworth Miller has just added another title to his biography – autistic.
Miller announced his adult diagnosis on Instagram on Tuesday, saying, “Autism is at the heart of who I am. I wouldn’t change it.
According to the CDC, about 5.4 million adults (about 2.2% of the total population) have autism.
“How common is it for a person to be diagnosed as an adult as part of the spectrum? Moore asked author and autism advocate Dr. Kerry Magro.
“It is becoming more and more common every day,” said Dr Magro.
At two and a half years old, Magro was completely non-verbal. When he was 11, his parents told him he had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.
“I began to better understand my quirks and my strengths and challenges that come with my autism diagnosis,” he said.
Dr Magro is now also an accomplished speaker.
“To get diagnosed as an adult is almost a gift,” said Gary Weitzen, who heads POAC, one of the largest groups of autistic parents in the country.
Weitzen’s 27-year-old son Chris is also on the spectrum.
“It’s not like a 30-year-old can get diagnosed and qualify for government services, but can they still get help and just fill out the pieces.”
Weitzen said celebrities like Miller are key to changing the outlook for adults with autism.
“It doesn’t mean you can’t achieve the pinnacle of success,” he said.
“What kinds of treatments are available when a person is diagnosed later in life? Moore asked.
“Unfortunately, today there aren’t many. I hear from so many families who are put on a waiting list for support services, ”said Dr. Magro.
Magro has words of wisdom for adults on the spectrum and urges those who think they might be diagnosed as soon as possible.
“The most important thing to realize is that you are not alone,” he said.
Autism is a spectrum disorder, which means that each person diagnosed will have different symptoms that vary in intensity.
