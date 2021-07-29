Several celebrities are calling DaBaby for the homophobic, misogynistic and dangerously false statements he recently shouted during his set at Rolling Loud Miami. During his performance, the 29-year-old rapper said: If you don’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, one of those deadly sexually transmitted diseases that will make you die in two, three weeks, then turn on your cell phone. He also told the crowd, Ladies, if your pussy smells of water, turn on a cell phone. Guys, if you don’t suck cock in the parking lot, turn on your cell phone. Keep your feet on the ground.

Dua Lipa, Elton John and Victoria Monet are among the stars who have condemned DaBaby since the July 25 incident on stage. DaBaby collaborated with Dua Lipa, contributing to a verse on the 2020 Levitating Remix, which went on to become one of the most popular tracks of 2021, with the song culminating in Billboard Hot 100 # 2 in May. Dua Lipa immediately disapproved via a July 28 Instagram story, condemning the comments from the Cleveland artists. I am surprised and horrified by the comments from DaBabys. I really don’t recognize this as the person I worked with, she said. I know my fans know where my heart is and that I am 100% with the LGBTQ community. We must unite to fight the stigma and ignorance surrounding HIV / AIDS.

Elton John took to Twitter to share his thoughtful and informative reaction to DaBabys’ rant while posting facts that countered the misinformation the rapper had shared with thousands of festival-goers. The music legend tweeted: We were shocked to read the HIV misinformation and homophobic statements made on a recent DaBaby show. It fuels stigma and discrimination and is the opposite of what our world needs to fight the AIDS epidemic. The 74-year-old artist and founder of the Elton John AIDS Foundation completed his statement with an image that said HIV disinformation has no place in the music industry. We need to break the stigma around HIV and not spread it. As musicians, it’s our job to bring people together.

In his five-tweet thread, John went on to go into the stats and explain why it’s so important for people with platforms to avoid spreading false information, especially when it comes to sharing that information with black men who have been disproportionately affected by the AIDS epidemic. In a specific tweet, he tackled DaBabys illnesses that will kill you in two, three weeks, comments head on, sharing, You can live a long and healthy life with HIV. Treatment is so advanced that with one pill a day, HIV can become undetectable in your body and therefore you cannot pass it on to other people.

Dua Lipas’ reaction came a day after DaBaby shared a five-minute Instagram story to her 19 million followers, which appeared to be an attempt to explain her comments but ended up being less of an apology and more of doubling down on him the wrong information. previously shared. I am going to address this weak internet once, then I will start giving my love to my fans again, because what me and my fans do in the live show, it is not about you on the internet or you bitter on it. Internet, he shared at the start of the video. He went on to say, … My gay fans didn’t get AIDS, stupid ass n. He added: They don’t have AIDS. My gay fans, they take care of them. They ain’t mean gays, you know what I’m saying? They are not street junkies.

People on social media keep calling DaBaby for his homophobic comments and lack of apologies, having taken to Twitter to launch campaigns to replace DaBabys’ verse on Levitating. One fan shared a home remix of Levitating with Megan Thee Stallions Fkn Around vers.

Another fan shared that he thought Dua Lipa should re-record the track with Lil Nas X, tweeting, Can we get Dua Lipa to re-record the Levitating remix with @lilnasx instead bc DaBaby is a homophobe.

And if those suggestions don’t work, singer-songwriter Victoria Monet has offered her voice as well: if she wants to replace DaBabys’ verse on levitation, I’m totally available.