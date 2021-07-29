Entertainment
ZZ Top long-bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72
Dusty Hill, the bearded and silent bassist who made up a third of ZZ Top, among the best-selling rock bands of the 1980s, has died at his home in Houston. He was 72 years old.
His bandmates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons announced the death on Wednesday at Facebook and Instagram. They did not provide a cause or indicate when he died.
Beginning in the early 1970s, ZZ Top racked up dozens of hit records and filled hundreds of arenas a year with their powerful mix of boogie, southern rock and blues. But the band really took off in the 1980s, when Mr. Gibbons, the lead singer and guitarist, and Mr. Hill grew their 20 inch beards and the band released a series of albums that added new synthesizers. Wave often played by Mr. Hill on their hard guitars, producing hits suitable for MTV like Legs and Well dressed man.
The band paired their grungy sound and innuendo-laden lyrics with a geek and at times comical stage act, Mr. Hill and Mr. Gibbons, wearing matching sunglasses and Stetson hats, swayed in unison, rotating their instruments on mounts attached to their belts. (Despite his name, Mr. Beard, the drummer, only has one mustache.) Their sets can include run over cars and even cattle.
Although in public, Mr. Hill and Mr. Gibbons were often mistaken for twins, their musical styles differed from Mr. Gibbons, a sighted virtuoso, Mr. Hill, a precise and precise musical mechanic.
Mr. Hill rarely gave interviews, preferring to let Mr. Gibbons speak for the group. And he gladly accepted his role of supporting the masterful guitar playing of his bandmates.
Sometimes you don’t even notice the bass he said in an interview in 2016. I hate it in a way, but I like it in a way. It is a compliment. This means you’ve filled it all in and it’s just for the song, and you don’t stand out where you don’t need to be.
Joseph Michael Hill was born in Dallas on May 19, 1949. He began his musical career singing and playing the cello, but changed instruments at age 13 when his brother, Rocky, who played guitar, said his band needed a bass player. One day, Dusty came home to find a bass on his bed; that night he joined Rocky on stage at a Dallas beer bar.
I started playing that night putting my finger on the fret, and when the time came for a change my brother would hit me on the shoulder, he said in a 2012 interview.
In 1969, Dusty was living in Houston and working with blues singer Lightnin Hopkins when Mr. Beard, a friend from high school, suggested he audition for a vacant position in a trio, called ZZ Top, recently founded by Mr. Gibbons. . They performed their first show together in February 1970.
The humor of the band was evident from the start: they named their debut album ZZ Tops First Album. Real success came in 1973 with their third release, Tres Hombres, which broke into the Billboard top 10. That same year, they opened for the Rolling Stones in Hawaii.
Many of their early songs relied heavily on sexual innuendos, although sometimes they skip the innuendo altogether. Barn, their great success on Tres Hombres, was a mess.
In 1976, after a string of successful albums and nearly seven years of consistent touring, the band took a three-year hiatus. Mr. Hill returned to Dallas, where he worked at the airport and tried to avoid being identified by fans.
I had a short, normal length beard, and if you take off the hat and sunglasses and wear work clothes and put Joe on my work shirt, people don’t expect to see you, a- he declared in a interview 2019. Now a few times a few people asked me, and I just lied, and I said, No! Do you think I would be sitting here?
The group reunited in 1979 to release Degello, their first album to go platinum, and the first time Mr. Gibbons and Mr. Hill have grown beards. It was also the first sign that they were going beyond their Texan roots by adding a New Wave flavor to their sound, with Mr. Hill also playing the keyboard.
They achieved superstar status in 1983 with Eliminator, which included hit singles like Legacy, Sharp Dressed Man and Give me all your love. It sold 10 million copies and remained on the Billboard charts for 183 weeks.
In 1984, Mr. Hill made headlines when he accidentally shot himself in the stomach. As a girlfriend took off her boot, a .38 Derringer slipped, hit the ground, and drove off.
The group’s success continued throughout the 1980s, and while subsequent albums in which they returned to their Texan blues roots did not climb the charts, the trio still filled the stadiums. And despite their scorching styles, they began to earn reluctant respect from critics, who often singled out Mr. Hills’ subtly masterful bass playing.
My sound is big and heavy and a little distorted because it has to overlap the guitar, he said in an interview in 2000. Someone once asked me to describe my tone, and I said that it was like farting in a trash can. What I meant is it’s gross, but you got to have the tone in it.
ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.
Mr. Hill married his longtime girlfriend Charleen McCrory, an actress, in 2002. He also had a daughter. Information on the survivors was not immediately available.
In 2014, he injured his hip after falling on his tour bus. He had to be operated on and part of the tour had to be canceled. On July 23, he left their last tour, citing hip problems. It is not known if this had anything to do with his death.
Contrary to their image and the harsh party their music seemed to encourage, Mr. Hill and his comrades kept a low profile and relatively sober. And they have remained close friends, even after 50 years of almost constant touring.
People ask how we’ve been together for so long, he told The Charlotte Observer in 2015. I’m saying separate tour buses. We had separate tour buses from the start so we probably couldn’t afford it. That way we were always happy to see each other when we got to the next town.
Alex Traub contributed reporting.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/28/arts/music/dusty-hill-dead.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]