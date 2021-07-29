ZZ Top long-bearded bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72

Dusty Hill, the bearded and silent bassist who made up a third of ZZ Top, among the best-selling rock bands of the 1980s, has died at his home in Houston. He was 72 years old.

His bandmates Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons announced the death on Wednesday at Facebook and Instagram. They did not provide a cause or indicate when he died.

Beginning in the early 1970s, ZZ Top racked up dozens of hit records and filled hundreds of arenas a year with their powerful mix of boogie, southern rock and blues. But the band really took off in the 1980s, when Mr. Gibbons, the lead singer and guitarist, and Mr. Hill grew their 20 inch beards and the band released a series of albums that added new synthesizers. Wave often played by Mr. Hill on their hard guitars, producing hits suitable for MTV like Legs and Well dressed man.

The band paired their grungy sound and innuendo-laden lyrics with a geek and at times comical stage act, Mr. Hill and Mr. Gibbons, wearing matching sunglasses and Stetson hats, swayed in unison, rotating their instruments on mounts attached to their belts. (Despite his name, Mr. Beard, the drummer, only has one mustache.) Their sets can include run over cars and even cattle.